OG Promo Code ELITE: Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus (July 2026)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Take advantage of the OG promo code ELITE ahead of a busy week that features the World Cup, daily MLB matchups, and much more exciting action. New players who redeem this offer can secure a $10 bonus to use for trading on a variety of markets in the OG app.

Summer is here, and the World Cup has taken center stage as 48 nations compete for the title of world champions. The OG promo will provide first-time traders with up to $100 in bonuses for trading on World Cup action or any other markets. Read on for all the details of this welcome offer from OG.

The OG app is available in over 40 states, bringing trading across a variety of categories, including sports markets, to states where online sports betting is currently prohibited. Use the promo code ELITE at sign up to secure a welcome offer to trade $10, and get $10 in bonuses.

OG Promo Code ELITE Delivers $10 Bonus (July 2026)

OG Promo Code Details 💸 OG Welcome Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus 🚨 Promo Code ELITE 🇺🇸 OG Available States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NC, ND, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY 🎂 OG Minimum Age 18 🏷️ Provided By ESNY 📆 Date Last Verified July 12, 2026

This is a straightforward offer that will set up each new player with a welcome offer to trade $10 and get a $10 bonus. From there, start making trades on everything, including options like the World Cup, MLB, UFC, and tennis. In other words, there should be something for every sports fan.

Think of this promo as an opportunity to test out the OG app. New players can score $10 in bonuses to make trades throughout the week. The user-friendly app will help first-time players hit the ground running.

Click here and apply OG promo code ELITE to unlock $10 in total bonuses for this week.

How to Claim OG Promo Code ELITE

Setting up a new account on OG is a quick and hassle-free process. Follow the step-by-step process detailed below to claim the OG welcome bonus:

Click here to claim the OG promo code ELITE. This will automatically redirect players to the registration landing page

Make sure to input promo code ELITE to activate this offer

to activate this offer Provide the necessary information to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, or any other preferred OG payment method

Trade on OG to score the welcome offer to trade $10 and get a $10 bonus

OG is Now Available in New York

Go NY, go NY, go! 🗽



We’ve teamed up with the real OG, OG Anunoby, to officially launch OG Prediction Markets in New York.



Sports fans from all over – join us today at https://t.co/Hmq8K5JX4e. #bingbong pic.twitter.com/pHq84U6iL8 — OG (@OG_com) June 13, 2026

The OG trading platform is now available in New York following a June 2026 launch that arrived just in time to see the Knicks clinch the NBA Finals. The OG predictions exchange teamed up with Knicks two-way star OG Anunoby to officially launch the trading platform in New York, adding another state to the long list of locations where OG is available.

Sign up with the OG promo code ELITE to claim a $10 bonus for making your predictions on a variety of markets in the OG app.