Best UFC 329 Betting Apps & Promos for the Return of McGregor

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor before fighting Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 329 will mark the first time in five years that Conor McGregor will make the walk to the Octagon, and it won’t be for a mere tune-up fight either. The “Notorious” one is set to take on Max Holloway for the second time in his career this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in what is sure to send shockwaves throughout the entire combat sports community.

To get you prepped for the big fight and ensure you’ve got all the best UFC 329 betting apps and promos to get in on the action, we’ve done the heavy lifting so you can simply revel in the return of the Mac.

McGregor vs. Holloway 2 Odds, Analysis & Prediction

Fighter Moneyline Method of Victory Conor McGregor +185 KO, TKO, or DQ (+250) Max Holloway -225 KO, TKO, or DQ (-135)

Odds as of July 9, 2026 at BetMGM.

McGregor could’ve likely had his pick of a number of easier opponents for his comeback fight, but he chose to face familiar foe in Holloway. As the -225 moneyline odds suggest, the 34-year-old Hawaiian known as “Blessed” is the favorite in this fight and that’s largely due to consistent activity over the years. While McGregor has been away, Holloway has beaten a number of opponents including current UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and McGregor trilogy rival Dustin Poirier.

The first time McGregor and Holloway fought was August 2013 on a UFC Fight Night card in Boston. These two are no longer hopeful prospects but grizzled vets of the game who have seen it all. Of course, because of overall activity, you have to favor Holloway. That said, this fight is at 170-pounds, a weight class Holloway has never competed at, and McGregor has filled that frame for years now.

It’s impossible to say what version of McGregor we’ll get on fight night and ring rust is also very real. With all that in mind, you’d like to think the time off has allowed the 37-year-old Irishman to heal from past injuries and get his mental state right. Will we get one more night of magic from “Mystic Mac” or will Holloway prove that the “best is still blessed” indeed? I’m going with the upset in front of an electric Irish-heavy crowd.

Prediction: McGregor by KO, TKO, or DQ (+250) via BetMGM

Top UFC 329 Betting Promos for McGregor vs. Holloway 2

There are a number of exciting betting apps and promos that you can use for the McGregor vs. Holloway rematch on Saturday. For starters, the $1,500 First Bet Offer + $50 BetMGM Reward Points welcome offer you get with the BetMGM bonus code is an excellent choice for new players looking to swing big with their first wager. They also have a number of betting markets on UFC 329, so you’ll have plenty of options at your disposal.

For new players looking to make a slightly smaller splash into UFC betting, I would highly recommend the Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose welcome bonus you get with the bet365 bonus code. They are also the official sportsbook of the UFC so you know they have a deep pool of betting markets for new users and sharps to enjoy.

Last but not least, theScore Bet promo code that unlocks the $1,000 First Bet Reset welcome offer is also very solid. I personally think theScore Bet has one of the most user-friendly apps on the market next to bet365, so it’s a great option for new players especially.