Novig Promo Code ELITE: Get $50 Bonus in June 2026

New users can sign up with the Novig promo code ELITE to unlock a welcome bonus for trading on sports prediction markets for some of the most popular action in June 2026.

Sign up with the linked Novig promo code ELITE to unlock an exclusive welcome offer to spend $5 and get $50 in Novig Coins. Novig is a top-tier sports prediction market where users can trade on sports with no house edge, and the platform is available to eligible traders in a variety of states throughout the country.

Sign up here to claim the Novig bonus code ELITE. First time users who claim the promo will score an offer to spend $5 and get a bonus of $50 in Novig Coins for making sports predictions on the Novig platform.

Novig Promo Code ELITE for June 2026

Novig Promo Code Details 💸 Novig Welcome Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins 🚨 Promo Code ELITE 🇺🇸 Novig Available States AK, AR, CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY 🎂 Novig Minimum Age 21 🏷️ Provided By ESNY 📆 Date Last Verified June 25, 2026

Novig keeps users in the loop with peer-to-peer sports trading for all the hottest games and events. With the World Cup taking center stage for the Summer, fans throughout the country are on the edge of their seats watching all the action, and Novig offers sports prediction markets to trade on all the biggest games.

As the tournament unfolds, Novig lists France (+365) as the favorite to win the World Cup. Users on Novig can trade on France or any other team to lift the FIFA World Cup Trophy, and if their prediction is correct, they will win the full value of all the positions they hold for those trades.

With a peer-to-peer trading model, Novig users can often find better odds than what’s available on sportsbooks. The Novig platform even allows users to set their own odds, with trades remaining as inactive orders until they are matched by another user trading on the reverse outcome. Use the Novig promo code linked on this page to sign up today and start trading on sports with no house edge.

Claim $50 Bonus with Novig Promo Code ELITE

Use the steps detailed below to claim the Novig promo code and unlock the welcome offer to spend $5 and get $50 in Novig Coins.

Use this link to download the Novig mobile app and claim the promo code offer. Click the button to Sign Up and enter the required information (full name, email, date of birth, address, and Social Security). Enter the promo code ELITE to ensure you receive the welcome offer. Spend $5 on Novig Currency (Novig Coins and Novig Cash) to receive a bonus of $50 in Novig Coins. Use your Novig Coins/Novig Cash to trade on sports prediction markets, including the hottest in-season action like the World Cup, daily MLB games, WNBA markets, and more.

When users have accumulated enough Novig Cash, they will be eligible to execute a withdrawal using various redemption options, including real money prizes.

Trending on Novig Today (June 25, 2026)

The Novig app lists the top markets every day according to trading volume, allowing users to stay in the loop with all the trending markets. Here’s what’s popular on Novig today:

United States vs Turkey (World Cup)

Germany vs Ecuador (World Cup)

Ivory Coast vs Curacao (World Cup)

Travelers Championship 2026: Outright Winner (Golf)

Netherlands vs Tunisia (World Cup)

Click here to register for an account on Novig and secure the welcome offer to spend $5 and get $50 in Novig Coins for trading on sports.