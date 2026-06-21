Kalshi Promo Code ELITE15: Get $15 Bonus for Sports, Politics, Any Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Predict outcomes in sports, politics, culture, and more after using the Kalshi promo code ELITE15. Sign up with this welcome offer and start making trades to redeem a bonus.

Make your first $10 in trades after applying the Kalshi promo code ELITE15. This will release a $15 bonus, which you can use for buying contracts.

Prediction markets have been a hot topic over the last few months. Kalshi is one of the leaders in the industry, having 100s of markets for multiple categories. It’s no surprise that sports fans generate a large volume. Below, we explain how you can make trades on specific games and future results.

Register here to use the Kalshi promo code ELITE15. Get a $15 bonus after $10 in trades.

Kalshi Promo Code ELITE15 for June 2026

Kalshi Promo Code ELITE15 New User Offer $15 Sign-Up Bonus Date Last Verified On June 21, 2026 Information Provided By ESNY

The Kalshi market for the winner of the World Cup is currently trending as the group stage is officially underway. As the tournament action unfolds, Kalshi lists France as the favorite to win the FIFA World Cup Trophy, with a 19% chance of winning the title, meaning you can buy (Yes) contracts for $0.19 cents each. If France wins the World Cup, you’ll receive a $1 payout for each contract you own.

Keep in mind that users have the option to make trades before the championship is decided. France entered the tournament as co-favorites with Spain, trading around 15% implied market probability on Kalshi to win the World Cup. If France gets off to a hot start and looks like a top team out of the gate, traders who backed Les Bleus during that window can sell some of their contracts and secure a profit before the tournament goes any further.

Grab $15 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code

Begin buying and selling contracts on this prediction market after taking these easy steps to create an account:

Follow the links on this page to apply the Kalshi promo code ELITE15. Provide the basic account info to verify your identity, including the last four digits of your SSN. Use a debit card, PayPal, Google Pay, or another payment method to make a deposit. Make $10 in trades to release the $15 bonus.

Trending Markets on June 21st

Go through multiple categories on Kalshi. In addition to sports, it has politics, culture, economics, climate, mentions, companies, and crypto. These are some of the current trending topics:

WTA Berlin Final: Pegula vs Noskova (Tennis)

Spain vs Saudi Arabia (World Cup)

U.S. Open Winner (Golf)

Keir Starmer departure announced?

IEM Cologne Final: Furia vs Falcons (Esports)

2028 Republican Presidential Nominee

BTC 15 minutes: $64,130.87 target (Crypto)

If you don’t see what you’re looking for in the markets listed above, don’t worry, Kalshi may still have it. Try creating a search to find a certain topic. It even has a social page, so you can post your thoughts about predictions. And check the leaderboard to see which customers are doing the best each week.

Register here to use the Kalshi promo code ELITE15. New customers who make $10 in trades will redeem a $15 bonus.