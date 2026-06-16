New Jersey Online Casinos Reach Record Revenue In May Of $276.3 Million

It was a record-setting month of May for New Jersey online casinos.

Online operators $276.3 million in iGaming revenue last month, besting the previous record that was set in December of $273.2 million.

May’s mark was also an 11.9% increase compared to May 2025, which tallied $246.8 million.

Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for May 2026

Here’s a look at how each online operator performed in August compared to the previous year. Information was provided by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.

Online Operator May 2026 Revenue May 2025 Revenue Percentage Change FanDuel $64,006,201 $54,448,158 17.6% DraftKings $46,974,890 $48,063,277 -2.3% BetMGM $34,582,555 $32,506,277 6.4% Borgata $22,405,863 $20,755,651 8.0% Caesars Palace $18,995,751 $18,705,282 1.6% Hard Rock Bet $18,306,244 $13,102,951 39.7% Fanatics $13,453,960 $6,238,585 115.7% BetRivers $12,432,701 $8,059,625 54.3% Golden Nugget $10,778,083 $10,698,284 0.7% Bally $5,438,402 $5,809,421 -6.4% bet365 $3,531,916 $2,093,657 68.7% Hollywood Casino $3,095,801 $2,640,257 17.3% BetParx $2,849,838 $1,754,726 62.4% Tropicana $2,638,351 $1,834,090 43.9% PlayStar $2,571,968 $3,102,317 -17.1% Ocean $2,529,740 $2,110,740 19.9% Resorts $2,400,325 $2,073,020 15.8% PartyPoker $1,914,909 $1,787,689 7.1% Monopoly $1,469,764 $1,523,682 -3.5% Pala/Stardust $1,427,558 $1,346,901 6.0% Mohegan Sun $1,426,096 $1,219,216 17.0% Jackpocket $1,183,609 $1,536,119 -22.9% Wheel of Fortune $897,723 $657,214 36.6% WSOP $888,966 $1,182,486 -24.8% Resorts World $17,620 - N/A Betinia $452 - N/A PokerStars - $1,145,451 N/A Total $276,262,067 $246,824,242 11.9%

FanDuel Casino continues to hold on to the top spot in New Jersey by a wide margin.

FanDuel Casino NJ had $64.0 million in revenue last month, topping the field by over $17 million.

DraftKings came in second place with just under $47 million in revenue. BetMGM Casino was in third with $34.6 million.

The state brought in $61.4 million in tax revenue for New Jersey through iGaming in May.

Online Casino Revenue up 14% in 2026

Through five months of 2026, NJ online casino revenue is now up 14.4% compared to a year ago.

May pushed the yearly total up to $1.32 billion for iGaming. Last May, New Jersey operators sat at $1.16 billion in revenue.

The consistent performance of online casinos in the state have helped. The state has seen top-5 monthly revenue numbers consistently since late 2025.

Just looking at the six highest-recorded monthly revenue tallies for New Jersey, they have all been since October.