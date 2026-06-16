New Jersey Online Casinos Reach Record Revenue In May Of $276.3 Million
It was a record-setting month of May for New Jersey online casinos.
Online operators $276.3 million in iGaming revenue last month, besting the previous record that was set in December of $273.2 million.
May’s mark was also an 11.9% increase compared to May 2025, which tallied $246.8 million.
Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for May 2026
Here’s a look at how each online operator performed in August compared to the previous year. Information was provided by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.
|Online Operator
|May 2026 Revenue
|May 2025 Revenue
|Percentage Change
|FanDuel
|$64,006,201
|$54,448,158
|17.6%
|DraftKings
|$46,974,890
|$48,063,277
|-2.3%
|BetMGM
|$34,582,555
|$32,506,277
|6.4%
|Borgata
|$22,405,863
|$20,755,651
|8.0%
|Caesars Palace
|$18,995,751
|$18,705,282
|1.6%
|Hard Rock Bet
|$18,306,244
|$13,102,951
|39.7%
|Fanatics
|$13,453,960
|$6,238,585
|115.7%
|BetRivers
|$12,432,701
|$8,059,625
|54.3%
|Golden Nugget
|$10,778,083
|$10,698,284
|0.7%
|Bally
|$5,438,402
|$5,809,421
|-6.4%
|bet365
|$3,531,916
|$2,093,657
|68.7%
|Hollywood Casino
|$3,095,801
|$2,640,257
|17.3%
|BetParx
|$2,849,838
|$1,754,726
|62.4%
|Tropicana
|$2,638,351
|$1,834,090
|43.9%
|PlayStar
|$2,571,968
|$3,102,317
|-17.1%
|Ocean
|$2,529,740
|$2,110,740
|19.9%
|Resorts
|$2,400,325
|$2,073,020
|15.8%
|PartyPoker
|$1,914,909
|$1,787,689
|7.1%
|Monopoly
|$1,469,764
|$1,523,682
|-3.5%
|Pala/Stardust
|$1,427,558
|$1,346,901
|6.0%
|Mohegan Sun
|$1,426,096
|$1,219,216
|17.0%
|Jackpocket
|$1,183,609
|$1,536,119
|-22.9%
|Wheel of Fortune
|$897,723
|$657,214
|36.6%
|WSOP
|$888,966
|$1,182,486
|-24.8%
|Resorts World
|$17,620
|-
|N/A
|Betinia
|$452
|-
|N/A
|PokerStars
|-
|$1,145,451
|N/A
|Total
|$276,262,067
|$246,824,242
|11.9%
FanDuel Casino continues to hold on to the top spot in New Jersey by a wide margin.
FanDuel Casino NJ had $64.0 million in revenue last month, topping the field by over $17 million.
DraftKings came in second place with just under $47 million in revenue. BetMGM Casino was in third with $34.6 million.
The state brought in $61.4 million in tax revenue for New Jersey through iGaming in May.
Online Casino Revenue up 14% in 2026
Through five months of 2026, NJ online casino revenue is now up 14.4% compared to a year ago.
May pushed the yearly total up to $1.32 billion for iGaming. Last May, New Jersey operators sat at $1.16 billion in revenue.
The consistent performance of online casinos in the state have helped. The state has seen top-5 monthly revenue numbers consistently since late 2025.
Just looking at the six highest-recorded monthly revenue tallies for New Jersey, they have all been since October.
- May 2026: $276.3 million
- December 2025: $273.2 million
- March 2026: $272.1 million
- April 2026: $263.1 million
- October 2025: $260.3 million
- January 2026: $258.9 million
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.