BetMGM NBA Finals Promo Code ESNY1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Sign up with BetMGM NBA Finals promo code ESNY1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet on the NBA Finals. New players in select states can use promo code ESNY150 to unlock a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to start signing up.

The New York Knicks are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. This is a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals, which the San Antonio Spurs won in five games. BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the bar for basketball fans ahead of this historic matchup.

BetMGM NBA Finals Promo Code ESNY1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

Before the New York Knicks tip off against the San Antonio Spurs, eligible fans can claim a welcome offer tailored to their location. Whether you are backing the home team or the visitors, here is a complete breakdown of the available promotional details:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) ESNY150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Promo Code ESNY1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On June 3, 2026

Depending on your location, eligible new users can claim one of two valuable welcome offers when betting on the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can take advantage of a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. To claim this, simply place a $10 wager on the game, and if your bet wins, BetMGM will reward you with $150 in bonus bets.

For users in all other legal U.S. sports betting states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM provides a generous $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion allows you to place your initial wager on the Knicks or Spurs with built-in protection. If your first bet happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500.

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Preview, Odds

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) Moneyline +155 -189 Total Points Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

As the NBA Finals get underway, the San Antonio Spurs enter Game 1 as moderate home favorites. San Antonio’s offense has been potent throughout the postseason, averaging 115.3 points per game. They will be facing a formidable New York Knicks squad, setting the stage for a fierce stylistic battle.

Looking at recent betting trends, the New York Knicks have held a distinct advantage in this specific rivalry, with the San Antonio Spurs going 0-3 against the spread over their last three matchups against New York. The Knicks have also been remarkably reliable at maintaining momentum, posting a 9-1 record against the spread after a win over their last 10 games.

For total bettors, recent action points toward potentially higher-scoring affairs for New York, as the over has hit in four of the Knicks’ last five games. However, that trend shifts slightly against elite defensive units, with the over hitting in just one of the Knicks’ last six games against top 10 scoring defenses. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have risen to the occasion against tough competition, going 3-1 against the spread in their last four games against both top 10 scoring defenses and opponents with winning records.

How to Get Started With BetMGM NBA Finals Promo Code ESNY1500

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs matchup is a straightforward process. To get started, new users need to create and register an account with BetMGM. During the registration process, you will be prompted to enter standard personal information to verify your identity and location.

When filling out your registration form, ensure you enter the correct bonus code associated with your state:

Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Enter BetMGM NBA Finals promo code ESNY150 to claim the “Bet $10, Get $150” offer.

Enter BetMGM NBA Finals promo code to claim the “Bet $10, Get $150” offer. Users in all other legal states: Enter BetMGM NBA Finals promo code ESNY1500 to unlock the $1,500 First Bet offer.

Once your account is successfully verified, you must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Completing this minimum deposit will officially activate the offer on your account, allowing you to place your qualifying wager on the NBA Finals.