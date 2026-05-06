FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Knicks vs. 76ers, NBA Playoffs Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code offer in time for Knicks-Sixers tip-off. This exclusive welcome offer allows first-time bettors to place a simple $5 wager on this exciting playoff clash and receive $150 in bonus bets if their initial bet wins. Click here to start signing up.

With no complex requirements, this promotion is designed exclusively for new customers looking to maximize their potential payout and jumpstart their sports betting bankroll. Start betting on the NBA, or other sports like the NHL and MLB, with FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $150 Bonus.

Claiming your bonus for the upcoming game between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks is a straightforward process. Below is a quick overview of the current welcome offer details for new users ready to get in on the action.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 6, 2026

By placing a $5 wager on the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks matchup, you can unlock $150 in bonus bets. The primary stipulation is straightforward: your initial $5 bet must win to trigger the massive bonus payout. One of the most appealing aspects of this promotion is the absence of an odds limit for your first real-money wager. This gives you complete freedom to scour the NBA slate for the most favorable matchup.

Whether you back a heavy moneyline favorite to safely secure your bonus or take a swing on a player prop, as long as your qualifying ticket is a winner, FanDuel will credit your account with the full $150 reward. Furthermore, once secured, these bonus bets offer excellent flexibility, allowing you to diversify your portfolio by wagering on the daily action across the NHL and MLB schedules as well.

Knicks vs. Sixers Betting Preview, Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total Philadelphia 76ers +240 +7.5 (-106) Over 215.5 (-110) New York Knicks -295 -7.5 (-114) Under 215.5 (-110)

If you are looking to place a wager on this game, backing the New York Knicks to cover the spread is a compelling, data-backed option. The Knicks are an impressive 4-1 against the spread over their last five games, while the Philadelphia 76ers have struggled in this specific matchup, dropping their last three meetings against New York.

The 76ers will rely heavily on the availability of Joel Embiid, who is currently listed as probable while managing an ankle injury. Philadelphia’s defense faces a massive challenge trying to slow down a Knicks offense that leads the postseason in both scoring (120.6 points per game) and shooting efficiency (51.8% from the field). Given New York’s blistering 124.5 offensive rating per NBA.com, pairing the Knicks with the Over on the 215.5 total presents another strong betting angle.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

Taking advantage of this lucrative promotion before the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks tip off is incredibly simple. Best of all, there is no promo code necessary to enter during the sign-up process.

To claim your bonus, follow these direct steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account on the FanDuel platform.

Create a new account on the FanDuel platform. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more.

Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the NBA markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Knicks-76ers matchup or any other eligible event. Remember, there is absolutely no odds limit for this initial real-money wager, allowing you to strategically choose a heavy favorite.

Navigate to the NBA markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Knicks-76ers matchup or any other eligible event. Remember, there is absolutely no odds limit for this initial real-money wager, allowing you to strategically choose a heavy favorite. Claim Your Bonus: If your qualifying bet wins, you will be awarded $150 in Bonus Bets.

All successful users will automatically receive their $150 in Bonus Bets credited to their account within 72 hours of the original bet’s settlement. These bonus bets can then be seamlessly applied to future NBA matchups, intense NHL playoff series, regular-season MLB games, or any other sports markets available on FanDuel.