PrizePicks Promo Code ELITE: Get $50 in Lineups for Lakers vs. Thunder, NBA Playoff Games

New users looking to get an analytical edge on tonight’s NBA playoff slate can use our PrizePicks promo code ELITE to unlock $50 in lineups ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between the Lakers and the Thunder, along with the Eastern Conference series between the Cavaliers and the Pistons.

By simply creating an account and playing a $5 lineup tonight, first-time players will instantly receive $50 in lineups. We put a lot of stock in this kind of starting value; this welcome offer provides an immediate entry boost that can be utilized for this Lakers-Thunder clash, any other NBA matchup on the board today, or any upcoming games throughout the rest of the week’s playoff schedule.

PrizePicks Promo Code ELITE for NBA Playoffs Offer

Before you finalize your picks and lock in your entries for tonight’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, it pays to understand the mechanics of this exclusive welcome offer. Here is everything you need to know:

PrizePicks Promo Code ELITE New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified May 5th, 2026

New PrizePicks customers looking to uncover value in the NBA postseason can claim an outstanding welcome offer ahead of tonight’s action. By simply signing up and placing a $5 lineup on any game across the NBA slate, you will instantly receive $50 in lineups to boost your starting capital.

This promotion is exclusively available to first-time players who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Once your qualifying $5 lineup is submitted—whether you are backing projections from the Lakers-Thunder showdown or seeking out a longshot elsewhere on the schedule—the $50 in lineups is locked in, providing an excellent way to dive into the playoff action.

How to Use Your PrizePicks NBA Offer Tonight

If you are looking to put your promo to work on tonight’s slate, it does stand to reason that targeting the highest projected scorers is a smart place to start. Between the Los Angeles Lakers matching up with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the Detroit Pistons, the board is loaded with high-end offensive talent.

Here are the five highest player points over/unders available for tonight’s games:

Player Opponent Playoff PPG Point Projection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Lakers 33.8 31.5 Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers 32.4 29.5 Austin Reaves Oklahoma City Thunder 18.5 21.5 LeBron James Oklahoma City Thunder 23.2 20.5 Tobias Harris Cleveland Cavaliers 21.6 16.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sits at the very top of the board with a projection of 31.5 points. The Thunder star has been an absolute force this postseason, averaging 33.8 points per game on 55.1% shooting.

Over in Detroit, Cade Cunningham holds a massive 29.5-point projection against the Cavaliers. Carrying the offensive load for the Pistons, Cunningham enters the night averaging 32.4 points per contest in the playoffs after a 7 game series against the Magic. With an 83.8% free-throw percentage and heavy usage, he is consistently featured in the Pistons’ game plan.

Meanwhile, the veteran LeBron James draws a 20.5-point consensus projection against Oklahoma City. While Austin Reaves (21.5 O/U) is slightly higher on the projection board despite a lower season average (18.5 PPG), James is currently averaging 23.2 points per game and handling 38.7 minutes a night.

How to Activate the PrizePicks Promo Code ELITE

Unlocking your $50 in lineups is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps before tonight’s Eastern Time tip-off of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup:

Register Your Account: Download the app or head to the site to create a new account using your standard personal information. You must enter promo code ELITE during the registration process, as it is required to claim this offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Submit Your Lineup: Put together and play a $5 lineup. You can use the Lakers and Thunder player projections highlighted above, or pick from any other available matchups.

Once your $5 lineup is submitted, your $50 in lineups will be instantly activated. The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer—win or lose, the $50 in lineups is yours.

Please note: This offer is exclusively for new users. Players must meet all applicable age and region requirements to participate.