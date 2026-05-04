PrizePicks Promo Code ELITE: Get $50 in Lineups for 76ers-Knicks, Wolves-Spurs Games

New users can take advantage of a highly rewarding welcome offer by using the PrizePicks promo code ELITE to unlock serious value ahead of tonight’s NBA postseason action. By registering a new account and placing a simple $5 lineup, first-time players will instantly get $50 in lineups to use on the showdown between the Timberwolves and Spurs. Whether you are locking in player projections for this specific matchup, exploring any other NBA contest today, or looking ahead to the slate later this week, this exclusive new-user promotion is the smartest way to maximize your daily fantasy basketball experience.

PrizePicks Promo Code ELITE for NBA Postseason Matchups

Before building your lineup for the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs game, review the details of this exclusive welcome offer. Using the designated promo code ensures you lock in your $50 in lineups for tonight’s postseason slate.

PrizePicks Promo Code ELITE New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified May 4th, 2026

For sports fans looking to get in on the 2026 NBA Postseason action, the current PrizePicks promo code provides a highly lucrative opportunity. By simply signing up and placing a $5 lineup, you will unlock $50 in lineups. This offer is perfectly timed for the May 4 clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs. Whether you are building a lineup around the Timberwolves on the road or the Spurs defending their home court in Texas, this welcome offer ensures extra funds to use throughout the current playoff slate.

Please keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim your $50 in lineups, you must be a first-time user who meets all local age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. Once you meet these eligibility standards, just apply the promo code during your initial registration, submit your $5 play, and start building out your rosters.

How to Use Your PrizePicks NBA Offer Tonight

If you want to uncover real market value tonight, targeting high-volume scorers in specific game scripts is a great place to start. Here is a look at the five highest point projections for tonight’s slate to help you build out an optimal lineup.

Player Opponent Playoffs PPG Points Projection Victor Wembanyama Minnesota Timberwolves 21.0 27.5 Joel Embiid New York Knicks 28.0 27.5 Jalen Brunson Philadelphia 76ers 26.3 26.5 Tyrese Maxey New York Knicks 26.9 25.5 Julius Randle San Antonio Spurs 19.2 21.5

We put a lot of stock in finding the hidden value behind these numbers. Victor Wembanyama tops the board with a demanding 27.5 points projection, well above his 21.0 points per game average. It stands to reason this will be a tough climb; he faces a stout Minnesota Timberwolves squad that holds a +5.1 net rating and dominates the glass with a 55.2% total rebound percentage based on their first round series against the Nuggets.

Looking at the Eastern Conference clash, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey take on a formidable New York Knicks defense. The Knicks crushed the Hawks with an elite +17.0 net rating. Embiid’s 27.5 projection is perfectly aligned with his 28.0 points per game average against the Celtics, showing a tight market. Maxey’s 25.5 projection sits just below his impressive 26.9 season average, offering potential value.

On the other side of that floor, Jalen Brunson is tasked with breaking down the 76ers. Despite winning the series, Philadelphia struggled to a -2.9 net rating against Boston, giving Brunson an excellent opportunity to surpass his 26.5 projection, which neatly mirrors his 26.3 points per game output.

How to Activate the PrizePicks Promo Code ELITE

Unlocking your $50 in lineups ahead of the May 4 matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs is a simple process. To get started, follow these quick steps:

Register a New Account: Download the app or navigate to the site to create and register your account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is required that you enter promo code ELITE to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Once registered, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure methods. Place Your Qualifying Lineup: Build and submit a $5 lineup. You can select player projections from the Timberwolves vs. Spurs game or any other available market.

After placing your lineup, you will officially activate the $50 in lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer—whether your initial lineup wins or loses, the $50 in lineups will be credited to your account.