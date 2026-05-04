FanDuel Promo Code for 76ers-Knicks Gets $250 Bonus on Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

New players can take advantage of this FanDuel promo code offer in time for Knicks-Sixers on Monday night. Exclusively for new customers, this welcome offer allows you to place a simple $5 wager, and if your first bet wins, you will receive $250 in bonus bets. Click here to start signing up.

This lucrative promotion can be applied directly to the Eastern Conference matchup between the 76ers and Knicks, or you can choose to use your qualifying wager on any other NBA game happening this week. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this FanDuel promo.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $250 in Bonuses

Before placing your wager on the postseason matchup between the 76ers and Knicks, review the details of the welcome offer below to ensure you maximize your bonus potential:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 4, 2026

To take advantage of this promotion, you must be a new FanDuel customer. When you sign up and place a first-time, real-money wager of just $5 on the May 4 playoff clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, you will receive $250 in bonus bets, provided your initial bet wins.

A major benefit of this welcome offer is that there is no odds limit attached to your first wager. This means you can confidently back either the 76ers or the Knicks on whatever market you prefer, regardless of how heavy the favorite or underdog might be. As long as your qualifying $5 ticket cashes, you will be rewarded with the $250 bonus to utilize across the remainder of the NBA postseason slate.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo

Team Moneyline Spread Total (Over/Under) New York Knicks -295 -7.5 (-110) Under 213.5 (-110) Philadelphia 76ers +240 +7.5 (-110) Over 213.5 (-110)

If you are looking for the best bets on the board, laying the points with the Knicks looks incredibly appealing. New York’s offense has been highly efficient this postseason, pouring in 117.8 points per game alongside a 118.4 offensive rating. Furthermore, the Knicks are a profitable 3-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last four playoff games. On the other side, the 76ers are 4-1 on the road over their last five, but keeping pace with New York’s firepower remains a significant challenge.

When evaluating the market, keep a close eye on the injury report. Embiid’s presence is an absolute necessity for a Sixers squad trying to counter the Knicks’ aggressive style of play.

How to Get Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this promotion ahead of the showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks is a straightforward process. Best of all, no manual promo code needs to be entered during registration.

To activate the offer and claim your bonus, follow these clear steps: