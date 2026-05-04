DraftKings Promo Code for 76ers-Knicks Gets $100 Bonus Instantly

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

New bettors can claim a highly lucrative welcome offer by using the latest DraftKings promo code offer. By signing up and placing a simple $5 wager on any game, new DraftKings users will receive $100 in bonus bets regardless of whether their initial bet wins or loses. Click here to start the registration process.

This welcome offer provides a clear path to maximize potential returns ahead of the next NBA game without requiring a massive initial investment. We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA Playoffs, specifically when the New York Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers. DraftKings Sportsbook will raise the stakes for first-time players.

DraftKings Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets win or lose Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 4, 2026

New DraftKings customers looking to capitalize on the playoff action can take advantage of an exceptional welcome offer. By placing a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the upcoming Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks matchup, or any other game on the NBA slate, new users unlock $100 in bonus bets, win or lose. To be eligible, the qualifying wager must be placed on odds of -500 or longer.

Regardless of whether the first bet wins or loses, the $100 reward is paid out as bonus bets, providing flexibility to explore different betting markets. These bonus bets expire after seven days, making this a time-sensitive opportunity to build a bankroll while following the NBA playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Odds, Analysis

The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to face the New York Knicks in Game 1. This high-stakes matchup marks the beginning of Round 2 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. With zero games completed in this best-of-seven series so far, both teams are fighting to secure a critical early 1-0 advantage.

Bet Type Philadelphia 76ers New York Knicks Spread +7.5 (-115) -7.5 (-105) Moneyline +235 -290 Total Points Over 213.5 (-110) Under 213.5 (-110)

As the Eastern Conference Semifinals get underway, the New York Knicks enter Game 1 as comfortable home favorites on the spread and the moneyline. Recent betting trends indicate exactly why the sportsbooks are leaning toward the home team, though the visitors have shown distinct resilience on the road. The New York Knicks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread in the playoffs over their last four games. On the other side, the Philadelphia 76ers are 4-1 (.800) on the road over their last five games, suggesting they will not be easily intimidated as the visiting team.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this lucrative DraftKings offer ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks game is a straightforward process. Best of all, no manual promo code is necessary to activate this promotion. Follow these structured steps to get started:

Create an Account: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook platform and register for a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, address, date of birth, and email, to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up and verified, head to the cashier section. Deposit at least $5 into your new account using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the 76ers vs. Knicks matchup or any other eligible event with odds of -500 or longer. Claim Your Bonus: Once your initial $5 wager is placed, DraftKings will credit your account with $100 in bonus bets, win or lose.

By following these clear steps, new users can position themselves for a significant bankroll boost during the NBA playoffs.