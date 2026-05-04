BetMGM Promo Code ESNY1500: Get $1,500 First Bet Offer for 76ers-Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

New players can sign up with BetMGM promo code ESNY1500 and unlock a $1,500 first bet. Sign up in select states with promo code ESNY150 and bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to secure either offer.

Although these promos apply to a wide range of markets, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA this week. The New York Knicks are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers as the second round of the playoffs get underway. Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards.

BetMGM Promo Code ESNY1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

Below is a quick overview of the available BetMGM promo codes and offers depending on your location:

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) ESNY150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Promo Code ESNY1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On May 4, 2026

If you are registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, your welcome offer is a “bet $10, get $150” promotion using promo code ESNY150. This awards you $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins. Note that the $1,500 first-bet offer is not available in these four states.

For sports fans playing from all other legal U.S. sports betting states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the welcome bonus is straightforward but equally valuable. New users in these regions exclusively qualify for the $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion provides an excellent safety net, allowing you to back either the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers with your opening wager, knowing you will receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet does not go your way.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Odds, Analysis

The stakes are massive as both organizations vie for a crucial Game 1 advantage in this best-of-seven series.

Bet Type Philadelphia 76ers New York Knicks Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) Moneyline +230 -286 Total Points Over 213.5 (-110) Under 213.5 (-110)

From a statistical standpoint, the New York Knicks have been an absolute force during the playoffs. On the defensive side of the floor, New York is holding opponents to just 100.3 points per game. For bettors looking at trends, the New York Knicks have been reliable recently, going 3-1 against the spread in the playoffs over their last four games. Additionally, the over has hit in three of the New York Knicks’ last four games when playing as a betting favorite.

The Philadelphia 76ers enter this contest hoping to disrupt New York’s momentum, despite allowing 106.6 opponent points per game so far this postseason. However, they have proven incredibly tough to beat when playing on the road. The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-1 straight up as the away team over their last five games and have gone 3-1 overall in their last four contests. When evaluating totals, it is worth noting that the over has only hit in one of the Philadelphia 76ers’ last eight games on the road as an underdog, presenting an interesting contrast to the home team’s scoring trends.

How to Activate BetMGM Promo Code ESNY1500

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the playoff matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks is a quick and straightforward process. To activate the promotion, simply follow these steps: