NBA BetMGM Bonus Code ESNY1500: Get $1,500 Bonus on Knicks-Hawks, Postseason Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code ESNY1500 and gain access to a $1,500 first bet. New players who register with bonus code ESNY1500 in select states can use a $10 winning bet to unlock a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to start signing up.

This is the perfect time to lock in your first bet on the upcoming New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks matchup. New players can go big on BetMGM Sportsbook with either offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code ESNY1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet

Below is a complete breakdown of the available promotions ahead of the upcoming postseason tip-off:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) ESNY150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code ESNY1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On April 23, 2026

If you reside in one of these four states (MI, NJ, PA, WV), simply sign up and place a $10 wager on the Knicks-Hawks matchup. If your initial bet wins, BetMGM will reward you with $150 in bonus bets to use throughout the rest of the week.

If you are located in any other legal betting state outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can take advantage of BetMGM’s generous $1,500 first bet offer. This promotion allows you to place your initial wager on the game with complete confidence. Should your first bet on either the Knicks or the Hawks lose, BetMGM will refund your entire stake, up to $1,500, in the form of bonus bets, ensuring you stay in the action.

Thursday Night NBA Playoff Betting Preview, Odds

Here is the complete schedule and latest BetMGM odds for the upcoming NBA postseason slate:

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Moneyline: Knicks -120 / Hawks +100 Spread: Knicks -1.5 (-110) / Hawks +1.5 (-110) Total: O/U 216.5

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Moneyline: Cavaliers -149 / Raptors +125 Spread: Cavaliers -2.5 (-115) / Raptors +2.5 (-105) Total: O/U 221.5

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline: Nuggets -135 / Timberwolves +115 Spread: Nuggets -2.5 (-110) / Timberwolves +2.5 (-110) Total: O/U 233.5



One of the standout matchups on the schedule features the Denver Nuggets taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nikola Jokić is already putting up staggering numbers this postseason, nearly averaging a triple-double with 24.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game. He is joined by Jamal Murray, who leads Denver’s offense with 30.0 points per contest. They will be challenged by Anthony Edwards, who is carrying the load for Minnesota with 26.0 points and 9.5 boards per game. Despite being on the road, Denver enters as a 2.5-point favorite.

Another compelling clash is the New York Knicks visiting the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks enter the contest heavily fueled by Jalen Brunson’s 28.5 points and 7.0 assists per game, while hitting a lethal 50.0% of his three-point attempts. Atlanta, playing as home underdogs, will look to counter with CJ McCollum, who is lighting up the scoreboard with 29.0 points per game on 54.8% shooting.

Redeeming BetMGM Bonus Code ESNY1500

Ready to jump into the NBA action? During the sign-up process, BetMGM will prompt you to enter standard personal information to verify your identity.

When registering, it is crucial to apply the correct code for your location to unlock your preferred promotion:

Bonus Code ESNY150: Use this code if you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV to claim the Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets offer.

Use this code if you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV to claim the Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets offer. Bonus Code ESNY1500: Use this code if you reside in any other legal betting state to unlock the $1,500 First-Bet Offer.

Once your new account is verified and the appropriate promo code is applied, you must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure methods in order to activate the offer. After your account is funded, you can seamlessly lock in your first wager on any game this week.