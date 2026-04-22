FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for Yankees-Red Sox, NBA Playoffs, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

New users have a unique opportunity to build their bankrolls using the latest FanDuel promo code offer. The premise is straightforward: register as a new customer, place a $5 wager, and secure $250 in bonus bets if that initial bet wins. Click here to start signing up without a bonus code and apply it across hoops, Red Sox-Yankees and more.

This welcome offer is strictly for new users and provides a strategic entry point for the upcoming NBA matchups.The Orlando Magic are taking on the Detroit Pistons, and the Phoenix Suns are visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder. FanDuel Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to get in on the action this week.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $250 Sign-Up Bonus

Before the Magic and Pistons take the court, understanding the mechanics of this welcome bonus is essential. The process is streamlined, meaning you do not need to type in a specific promotional code during sign-up to claim the reward.

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer to keep in mind before you place your wagers:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On April 22, 2026

This exclusive welcome offer is available strictly for new FanDuel customers. By placing a first real-money wager of just $5 on the upcoming Magic vs. Pistons matchup, or any other game this week, you will receive $250 in bonus bets, provided your bet wins.

One of the most strategic elements of this promotion is the complete absence of an odds limit for your first real-money wager. Whether you decide to back a heavy moneyline favorite to secure a higher probability of unlocking the bonus, or take a chance on an underdog covering the spread, the terms remain identical. As long as you are a newly registered user and your initial $5 qualifying bet is a winner, the $250 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

Wednesday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

If you are looking to capitalize on the NBA action, FanDuel has released the latest odds. Here is a look at the current spreads, moneylines, and totals for the schedule:

Game Moneyline Spread Total (Over/Under) Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons ORL +310 DET -391 ORL +8.5 (-106) DET -8.5 (-114) O/U 218.5 (O -106 / U -114) Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder PHX +980 OKC -1786 PHX +17.5 (-114) OKC -17.5 (-106) O/U 215.5 (O -112 / U -108)

The slate is headlined by a lopsided Western Conference showdown as the Phoenix Suns visit the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma City enters as a heavy favorite, boasting a massive -17.5 point spread.

This line is heavily influenced by the high-volume production of Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In his last outing, he posted 25 points, four rebounds, and seven assists. Interestingly, he achieved this despite shooting just 27.8% from the floor, making up the difference by earning 17 free-throw attempts and converting 88.2% from the stripe. The Suns will lean on Devin Booker to keep things competitive, as he put up 23 points and six boards in his most recent game on highly efficient 47.1% shooting from the field.

How to Get Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

Getting started ahead of the upcoming April 22 tip-off is incredibly simple. No promo code is necessary to enter during the registration process to claim your reward.

Follow these clear steps to secure your welcome offer:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new FanDuel sportsbook account by following the standard registration prompts to verify your identity and location.

Create your new FanDuel sportsbook account by following the standard registration prompts to verify your identity and location. Make a Deposit: Once your new account is active, complete a first-time deposit of $5 or more using your preferred payment method.

Once your new account is active, complete a first-time deposit of $5 or more using your preferred payment method. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and wager a minimum of $5 on the Magic vs. Pistons matchup, the Suns vs. Thunder game, or Wednesday’s MLB games.

Keep in mind that there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. You have the complete freedom to pick a heavy favorite on the moneyline or take a swing on an underdog covering the spread.

If that initial qualifying bet wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. All users will receive their $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement, giving you plenty of extra bankroll for the remainder of the playoffs.