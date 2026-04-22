Bet365 Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Yankees-Red Sox, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Basketball fans preparing for the ongoing NBA action can utilize the latest bet365 promo code offer. By registering and placing a $10 qualifying wager on the NBA or any other sport, new users will receive $200 in bonus bets on postseason matchups and MLB games like Yankees-Red Sox. Click here to start signing up.

This bonus is awarded regardless of whether the initial bet wins or loses, provided the wager settles within 30 days of claiming the promotion. We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA Playoffs, but don’t forget about the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs or MLB season. Bet365 Sportsbook should have something for every sports fan.

Bet365 Promo Code for Yankees-Red Sox, NBA Playoffs

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare to host the Phoenix Suns, eligible new players can secure a premier sportsbook bonus. Take advantage of the sign-up offer details outlined below:

Bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 New User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On April 22, 2026

New users looking to wager on the upcoming NBA showdown between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder can take advantage of an elite welcome offer. With the bet365 bonus code, simply place a $10 qualifying wager to receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your ticket wins or loses. To qualify, your initial wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. This means a -450 selection is perfectly fine, but a heavier favorite at -800 would not be eligible.

Once your bonus bets are credited to your account balance, you will have seven days to use them before they expire. It is also important to note that this welcome offer varies slightly depending on your location. New players registering from Illinois will instead receive a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” promotion. Meanwhile, users signing up from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will receive the standard $200 in bonus bets along with an additional 50 spins to use at bet365’s online casino.

NBA Betting Preview, Odds

Here is a look at the spread and total lines for the scheduled 2025 postseason matchups, via bet365:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -17 (-110) / PHX +17 (-110) 216 Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons DET -8.5 (-110) / ORL +8.5 (-110) 218.5

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder enter the matchup as massive 17-point home favorites. Oklahoma City was an offensive juggernaut in Game 1, posting a league-best 129.2 Offensive Rating and 119 points. Conversely, the Suns are struggling to find a scoring rhythm, only scoring 84 points with an 87.6 Offensive Rating.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

The Pistons are favored by 8.5 points at home, presenting an intriguing line given the statistical disparities between the two squads. Orlando shocked the top-seeded Pistons in Game 1 as Detroit struggled defensively. The Pistons enter the matchup with a completely clean injury report.

How to Redeem This Bet365 Promo Code Offer

Getting started before tip-off between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus ahead of the 08:30 PM CDT start:

Register a New Account: You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Claim the Offer: Once your account is verified, log in and officially claim the offer via the bet365 app. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: To fully activate the offer, place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on the Suns vs. Thunder matchup, or any other eligible betting market.

Once your initial $10 wager settles, your bonus bets will automatically be credited to your account balance, equipping you with extra funds for the remainder of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.