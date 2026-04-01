Hollywood Casino Bonus Code & Review: Get Up To $500 Back + 300 Spins

As we enter the month of April, one of the top New Jersey online casinos going right now is Hollywood Casino.

What is helping the PENN Entertainment online casino app stand out is its strong library of games, as well as a promo code offer that has just a 1x wagering requirement.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO Offer T&Cs Get $500 Penn Play Credits & 300 Spins With a $5+ Wager



Must manually enter promo code ESNY to claim offer.

Must be 21+, offer available in MI, NJ, PA, & WV. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.



LOCK IN PROMO CODE: ESNY CODE: ESNY SIGNUP OFFER USE PROMO CODE

ESNY WAGER $5 & GET $500 + 300 SPINS! GET OFFER NOW

Using our exclusive Hollywood Casino bonus code “ESNY” new users to the app can get 300 bonus spins for select slot games, as well as 24-hour losses back, up to $500, in PENN Play Credits by making just $5+ in real money wagers.

Hollywood Casino Promo Code Offer for April 2026

Promo Code Offer for Hollywood Casino Available to New Customers Bonus Offer Play $5, get 300 Bonus Spins + First 24-Hour Losses Back, Up To $500 in PENN Play Credits Promo Code ESNY States Available New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia Terms & Conditions PENN Play Credits have 1x playthrough. You have 7 days to use both bonuses credits and bonus spins before they expire. Information Confirmed By Pete Amato

This offer is available to new users of Hollywood Casino who are at least 21 years old.

Sign up for Hollywood Casino through one of our available links using the bonus code “ESNY.” After placing at least $5 in cash wagers, Hollywood Casino will release the first set of 30 bonus spins. Log in each day for the next 9 days to receive the remaining sets of 30 spins, for 300 total spins. Each spin carries a $0.20 value and will expire seven days after being issued. The bonus spins can be used on select slot games listed in the section below.

When it comes to the 24-hour losses back, you can make wagers on any games excluding baccarat, roulette, craps, and live dealer games. Your net losses on eligible games after 24 hours will be reimbursed in PENN Play Credits, up to $500.

These credits have just a 1x wagering requirement. That means any winnings from the credits will be released to your account and available for withdrawal. You will have seven days to use the PENN Play Credits.

What Hollywood Casino has to Offer

You’ll have no shortage of online casino games to explore by using the Hollywood Casino app.

Let’s start with the bonus spins. Hollywood Casino offers a handful of online slot games to try out the spins. They include:

7s Fire Blitz

8x Crystal Balls

Gold Inferno

Huff N Even More Puff

Huff N Lots of Puff

Huff N More Puff

Hypernova Megaways

Jewel of the Dragon Fu Lion

Mega Diamond

Money Link the Great Immortals

Platinum 8x8x8x

Rich Little Piggies World Class

The Goonies Hey You Guys

Ultimate Fire Link China Street

Ultimate Fire Link Cash Falls China Street

These slots are just a few of the hundreds and hundreds that Hollywood Casino features. Altogether, you can find classic steppers, progressive jackpots, multipots, megaways, bonus buys, cascading reels, and exclusive slots.

It’s not just all about slots, though. Hollywood Casino features dozens and dozens of different table games. You can opt for a first-person experience, or visit the live dealer tables that Hollywood Casino has. When it comes to live dealer offerings, Hollywood Casino has:

Baccarat

Blackjack

Buffalo Blitz

Craps

Crazy Time

Dice

Roulette

Three Card Poker

Sic Bo

Stock Market

Ultimate Texas Hold’em

Our Hollywood Casino Review

Hollywood Casino Online Ratings Star Rating Overall Experience ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Welcome Bonus & Promotions ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Licensing & Security ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mobile App Performance ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Customer Support Quality ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Withdrawal Speed & Reliability ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

PENN Entertainment has long been a major player when it comes to online sports betting.

Having established Barstool Sportsbook and then ESPN Bet, PENN has now made an emphasis to expand its iGaming product through Hollywood Casino and theScore Bet Sportsbook & Casino.

Hollywood Casino brings a unique appearance and feel compared to its competitors. It’s interface and presentation stands out as one of the smoothest you will find among available online casinos.

Navigation of the app is pretty seamless as well, as Hollywood Casino provides a home menu bar at the bottom of the screen that features quick jumps to the home page, the slots page, the live dealer page, and a search function. Up top, Hollywood Casino features more selections to narrow your search for the games you are looking for.

Hollywood Casino also brings a personal touch by providing game recommendations based on your past usage of the app.

The ties to PENN Play also make for a nice touch, as it ties in its loyalty program to online play and retail play in a seamless fashion.

Lastly, the addition of locally-themed games in each state help players feel a little closer to home as well. In most states you can find table games and live dealer options that will include the symbols of the in-state pro sports teams.

While not a perfect app, as it doesn’t have peer-to-peer poker or as big of libraries as other operators, Hollywood Casino is still a strong iGaming choice backed by its low playthrough requirement bonus.

If Hollywood Casino sounds like the app for you, just use one of our Hollywood Casino links to get started.