Top Five NJ Online Casino Bonus Offers In March: Over $4,000 In Credits

The online casino industry in New Jersey is continuing to thrive, and top operators continue to push beneficial welcome offers in the state.

These offers are available to new customers, but provide opportunities for free spins, deposit matches, or loss back credits.

Here’s a look at five of the top NJ online casino bonus offers this month.

Hollywood Casino NJ: 300 Spins + 500 PENN Play Credits

HOLLYWOOD CASINO Offer T&Cs Get $500 Penn Play Credits & 300 Spins With a $5+ Wager



Must manually enter promo code ESNY to claim offer.

Must be 21+, offer available in MI, NJ, PA, & WV. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.



LOCK IN PROMO CODE: ESNY CODE: ESNY SIGNUP OFFER USE PROMO CODE

ESNY WAGER $5 & GET $500 + 300 SPINS! GET OFFER NOW

One promo code that offers multiple bonuses comes from Hollywood Casino NJ. By signing up and playing $5 in real money casino games, you will receive 300 spins in 10, 30-spin increments over 10 days. Each spin carries a $0.20 value, but there is no additional wagering requirement, so any wins from the spins are yours to keep. On top of the bonus spins, Hollywood Casino will reimburse your net losses over your first 24 hours of play, up to $500, in PENN Play credits. The credits have a 1x wagering requirement, so any winnings from the wagers will also be yours to keep.

Hard Rock Bet NJ: 200 Spins + Up to $1,000 in Credits

HARD ROCK BET

CASINO Offer T&Cs

Deposit $10+ & Get 200 Bonus Spins on Huff N' More Puff and Up To $1,000 Back in Casino Bonus!



Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC. All Rewards issued as non-withdrawable site credits. $10+ deposit required for 200 Bonus Spins for Huff N’ More Puff™ only. Up to $1,000 back in casino bonus if player has net loss on slots after first 24 hours. Casino Bonus credit has a 1x wager requirement. Must be 21+ and physically present in NJ to play. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER. LOCK IN PROMO SIGNUP OFFER DEPOSIT $10+

GET 200 SPINS + UP TO $1,000 BACK! GET OFFER NOW

Hard Rock Bet New Jersey has a similar welcome offer to what Hollywood Casino has. New customers just need to deposit $10 or more to get 200 bonus spins to be used on the popular online slot Huff N’ More Puff. On top of that, any net losses over your first 24 hours of play will be reimbursed to you, up to $1,000 in casino credits. Hard Rock holds just a 1x wagering requirement on the casino credits, so any winnings that come from them or the bonus spins will be yours to keep. The sizable credit reimbursement, along with the bonus spins, makes the Hard Rock Casino promo code one of the best available.

betPARX Casino NJ: 250 Bonus Spins + Up to $1,000 Back

BETPARX CASINO NJ

New Users Get a Bonus Back Up to $1,000! + 250 bonus spins for a featured slot



LOCK IN PROMO SIGNUP OFFER GET UP TO

$1,000 BACK PLAY NOW

Another combo offer of spins and credits comes from betPARX Casino NJ. New users that sign up will get 250 spins to use on the slot game Gold Trio: Leprechaun’s Luck, just by logging in each day for 10 days. The spins will be issued in 10 sets of 25 each day that you log in. Any winnings from the spins will be yours to keep. In additional, net losses over the first 24 hours of play will be reimbursed to users, up to $1,000. The return credits carry a 5x wagering requirement, so you will need to wager each dollar returned, five times before it gets unlocked to your account.

BetMGM Casino NJ: 100% Deposit Match + $25 Bonus

BETMGM CASINO Offer T&Cs Get a Deposit Match Up to $1,000 & $25 On The House! Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, MS, NY, NV, ON, or PR. SIGN UP NEW PLAYER OFFER! $1,000 MATCH + $25 ON THE HOUSE! PLAY NOW

BetMGM Casino NJ is offering new users a 100% deposit match, up to $1,000. Whatever you deposit, anywhere from $10 to $1,000, will be matched by the operator in casino credits. You should note that the credits hold a 15x wagering requirement, which can be a little lofty. You will need to wager each $1 credit 15x before it gets unlocked to your account. Aside from the deposit match, BetMGM will give you a $25 credit just for signing up for an account. That bonus credit has just a 1x playthrough requirement, so any winnings from it will be available for withdrawal.

Caesars Palace Casino NJ: Three Bonus Offers in One

Caesars Casino NJ States: New Jersey GET THE APP CODE: ESNYCZRLAUNCH CODE: ESNYCZRLAUNCH SIGNUP BONUS

MATCH $1,000MATCH + $10 SIGNUP BONUS BET NOW

One of the most robust welcome offers available to New Jersey residents is at Caesars Palace Casino NJ. Caesars is one of the few that offers a genuine no-deposit bonus offer of $10 just for signing up. There’s no strings attached there, you get $10 on the house with no deposit required and just a 1x wagering requirement. However, if you want to make a deposit, Caesars Palace will match that first deposit, up to $1,000, in casino credits. The deposit match credits carry a 15x playthrough requirement, so you will need to wager each bonus dollar 15x before it is available for withdrawal. Along with these bonuses, you will also receive 2,500 Reward Credits once you play $25 on casino games at Caesars Palace. These Reward Credits will apply to your Caesars Rewards program, which you will be enrolled in upon signing up for an account.