DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 NBA Bonus + 100% CBB Profit Boost

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Basketball fans can enhance the viewing experience for the upcoming slate by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Start with a $5 bet on the NBA or any other sport to get $200 in bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

On top of that, the offer includes a 100% NCAA Tournament Winner Profit Boost, giving bettors even more value as March Madness heats up. This welcome package provides a significant boost to a bettor’s bankroll as the Cavaliers look to defend their home court against a depleted Sixers roster. Bet on that matchup or any other NBA game.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA

New DraftKings customers interested in the clash between Cleveland and Philadelphia can access a competitive signup offer. By placing a wager of just $5 on the game, new users become eligible to receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether the qualifying wager wins or loses. This makes the offer a low-risk opportunity to build a bankroll heading into the heart of the NBA season and March Madness.

To activate the offer, the initial $5 wager must be placed on markets with odds of -500 or longer. Once the bet settles, the $200 bonus is credited to the account as eight separate $25 bonus bets. These funds are valid for one week and will expire seven days after issuance, requiring bettors to utilize them promptly following the game’s conclusion. Additionally, the included 100% NCAA Tournament Winner Profit Boost allows users to amplify their potential winnings on college basketball futures as the tournament progresses.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings NBA Promo

The upcoming slate features a few great matchups, ranging from heavy home favorites to tight battles in the Western Conference. Below are the current spreads and totals for the games:

Matchup Time (ET) Spread Total 76ers @ Cavaliers 7:00 PM CLE -12.5 227.5 Nuggets @ Thunder 7:30 PM OKC -7.5 232.5 Knicks @ Clippers 10:00 PM NYK -2.5 220.5

The marquee showdown takes place in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder host the Nuggets. This game features the highest total on the board at 232.5, even with the Thunder’s elite defensive performance this season. The matchup highlights an MVP-caliber duel between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. Gilgeous-Alexander is currently chasing history, sitting just one game away from tying Wilt Chamberlain’s record for consecutive 20-point games.

In the late window, the Knicks visit Los Angeles as 2.5-point road favorites. New York will rely on Jalen Brunson’s scoring and Karl-Anthony Towns’ rebounding against a Clippers team looking to climb the standings. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are substantial favorites against Philadelphia. The 76ers are facing significant roster challenges, with Tyrese Maxey joining Joel Embiid and Paul George on the inactive list. Cleveland, conversely, recently saw the return of Donovan Mitchell, adding offensive firepower to a team looking to bounce back from a loss to Boston.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

New users do not need to manually enter a specific promo code; clicking any of the affiliate links on this page will automatically apply the offer to the account.

