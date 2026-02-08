DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code: Get Extended $300 Seahawks-Patriots Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Start Sunday with a $300 bonus through this DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer. New players who activate this offer can grab this bonus on Seahawks vs. Patriots. Click here to start signing up.

This is a chance for players to secure a 60-1 odds boost on the Super Bowl. Place a $5 cash wager on the Seattle Seahawks or New England Patriots. New users who pick a winner on that first bet will receive $300 in total bonuses.

This welcome bonus is the perfect starting place for new players. Apply this 60-1 odds boost to a wide range of Super Bowl markets. Additionally, we recommend checking out the other in-app offers available for the big game. Secure same game parlay boosts, profit boosts and other unique offers.

Click here to activate this DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer and use a $5 bet on Seahawks-Patriots to secure a $300 bonus.

DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus

Football fans will have a chance to boost the odds on a wide range of Super Bowl markets with the DraftKings promo code. There is no shortage of options available on the biggest game of the year. Set up a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook and start with a $5 bet.

Remember, anyone who starts with a winning bet will receive $300 in bonuses. Players will get 12 $25 bonus bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles. These bonus bets provide 12 opportunities to win cash.

How to Bet on Super Bowl LX

There are a ton of different options for the Super Bowl. Football fans can make picks on game lines like the spread, total points or moneyline. There are also player props, novelty props and same game parlay options.

We also recommend checking out the in-app Super Bowl promos. There are $4 million in bonus bets on the line in the King of the End Zone promo. Opt into this offer and place a touchdown scorer prop bet. If your player scores the longest touchdown of the game, you win a share of the bonus bets.

Bettors can keep it simple with a popular pick like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker III or Rhamondre Stevenson. On the other hand, new users can look for a bigger share of the bonus bets by taking a long shot to score the longest touchdown.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code

Set up a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook and start betting on the Super Bowl. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Promo Code: Click here to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

Click here to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. New Profile: Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information.

Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information. Cash Deposit: Choose from any of the secure payment methods and start with a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Choose from any of the secure payment methods and start with a cash deposit of $5 or more. Place a Bet: Start with a $5 cash wager on the Super Bowl. Players who pick a winner will get $300 in bonuses.

Start with a $5 cash wager on the Super Bowl. Players who pick a winner will get $300 in bonuses. Win Cash: Players can use these 12 $25 bonus bets to make picks and win cash.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.