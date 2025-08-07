Bet365 Kansas Promo Code ELITE365 Provides $150 MLB Bonus, Daily Odds Boosts

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

New customers can now use the bet365 Kansas promo code ELITE365. Claim the latest sportsbook offer in the Sunflower State and start using daily odds boosts.

A $5 bet with the bet365 Kansas promo code will instantly release a $150 bonus. The result of this small wager doesn’t matter, making it the most popular choice for new users in the state. There is a $1,000 first-bet safety net available, but you can’t use both. The safety net will trigger a bonus refund following a loss.

There are multiple options for your opening wager. On Thursday, we have a light day in MLB with the Reds vs. Pirates or Marlins vs. Braves. There are also multiple WNBA games, as well as the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Sign up here to use the bet365 Kansas promo code ELITE365 to lock-in a $150 sports betting bonus.

Bet365 Kansas Promo Code for MLB, the WNBA and PGA Tour

Bet365 Kansas Promo Code ELITE365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Early Payout Bonuses, etc. Bonus Last Verified On August 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By Elite Sports NY

There are same-game parlay boosts for all MLB games. For example, these are some of the boosts for the Reds-Pirates matchup on Thursday night. Paul Skenes will take the mound for the Pirates holding the best ERA in MLB.

Brady Singer and Skenes each record 7+ strikeouts (+375)

Nick Gonzales, Austin Hays and Bryan Reynolds each record 1+ RBI (+2200)

Reds win, TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz each get a hit (+400)

Pirates win, Skenes records 10+ strikeouts and under 1.5 earned runs (+550)

Similar boosts are available for WNBA games. Use this offer for the Dream vs. Sky, Sun vs. Sparks and Fever vs. Mercury. Caitlyn Clark is still out for the Fever, but she is expected to return next week.

And follow along with the top golfers competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Apply bonus bets props on Scottie Scheffler and others.

Steps to use the Bet365 Kansas Promo Code ELITE365

Get the newest sportsbook bonus in Kansas by taking these easy steps. Pick a welcome offer after signing up with the bet365 Kansas promo code here .

Follow the links to apply code ELITE365. Fill in your date of birth and other relevant info to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $10+ with PayPal, a debit card, online banking or another payment method. Place a $5 bet to release a $150 bonus or bet up to $1,000 with a safety net.

Win or lose, the $5 bet will trigger a $150 bonus. And a loss with the safety net will result in a bonus refund.

Find NFL Preseason, Future Boosts

There are more boosts for the NFL preseason matchups. On Thursday, start betting on the Colts vs. Ravens, Bengals vs. Eagles and Raiders vs. Seahawks.

It’s also a perfect time to make future bets on player milestones, awards and the Super Bowl. Bet365 has several boosts, such as the odds for the Lions to win outright at +1200.

Follow the links on this page to use the bet365 Kansas promo code ELITE365. New customers in the state can bet $5 to claim a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,000 using a safety net.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.