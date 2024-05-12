This DraftKings promo code offer will set new bettors up for an easy win on Knicks-Pacers. Nothing about this Knicks playoff run has been easy, but bettors can take the guesswork out of betting on this game. Use this link to begin the registration process.

DraftKings Sportsbook 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP NY, NJ, PA, MA, MD, WV, VA, TN, KS, LA, KY, CO, AZ, IA, WY, IN, IL, MI, OH BET $5

GET $150

BET NOW

Start off on the right foot by betting $5 to win $150 in bonuses with this DraftKings promo code offer. Bettors will also be eligible for daily no sweat same game parlays every day of the NBA playoffs.

Although there are tons of options out there for bettors this weekend, Knicks vs. Pacers might be the best matchup out there. DraftKings Sportsbook will have plenty of different ways to bet on this game and the rest of the NBA playoffs. Let’s take a closer look at this offer.

Click here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer and lock up a $150 instant bonus plus daily no sweat same game parlays for the NBA playoffs.

Game 4: Knicks vs. Pacers

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus Instantly + Daily No Sweat Same Game Parlays Bonus Last Verified On May 2024 Information Confirmed By Danny Small

Can the New York Knicks play a normal playoff game? Probably not. Eight of New York’s nine games during the playoffs have come down to clutch time, including all three during this series. The Indiana Pacers stole one back with a heroic last-minute shot from Andrew Nembhard. This Knicks-Pacers series is living up to the hype of past matchups in this storied rivalry.

The Pacers have all the momentum but don’t forget about the first round. This is exactly how New York’s series with Philadelphia started — Knicks winning two games at home before dropping Game 3 on the road. A New York win in Game 4 would put Jalen Brunson and company back in the driver’s seat. With that said, there is no telling what might happen on Sunday in Indianapolis.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook won’t take long. This new user promo is the first step in getting a feel for the app. Here’s a quick explainer to help bettors register:

Use this link to start the registration process. There is no need to enter a promo code when signing up with the links on this page.

to start the registration process. There is no need to enter a promo code when signing up with the links on this page. Next, create a new user profile and make a cash deposit of $5 or more to activate this offer.

Bet $5 on Knicks vs. Pacers or any other Sunday matchup to win $150 in bonuses instantly.

New users will also become eligible for a daily no sweat same game parlay every day of the NBA playoffs.

Win $150 Instant Bonus With This DraftKings Promo Code

This $150 bonus can be a head start for bettors in the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. Download the app directly from the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android.

After placing that $5+ bet, new users will receive six $25 bonus bets in a matter of moments. It’s worth noting that these bets will expire after seven days. Bettors can also place a no sweat same game parlay on Knicks-Pacers after signing up.

Click here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer and lock up a $150 instant bonus plus daily no sweat same game parlays for the NBA playoffs.

DraftKings Sportsbook 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP NY, NJ, PA, MA, MD, WV, VA, TN, KS, LA, KY, CO, AZ, IA, WY, IN, IL, MI, OH BET $5

GET $150

BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.