Believe it or not, there is still a FanDuel Maryland promo that promises pre-registrants a considerable bonus for signing up. This promotion reserves house money for the pre-registrant and still allows them to collect an additional FanDuel sign-up bonus.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MARLYAND EARLY SIGN UP $100 + PROMO AT LAUNCH!

This FanDuel Maryland promo is activated automatically through this page’s links and sets aside $100 for the user. That money arrives as unrestricted free bets which hit the player’s account on MD’s launch day.

The days for any Maryland pre-registration bonus are surely numbered. After all, the Free State projects to go live with online sports betting in the coming weeks. Soon enough, this bonus offer will disappear and, with it, the chance to collect two bonuses instead of one. However, by locking in this promotion today, you will still have the ability to nab a new user bonus from FanDuel, as well.

Click here to pre-register and claim $100 in free bets for launch day via our FanDuel Maryland promo.

Reserve $100 Bonus by Pre-Registering through Our FanDuel Maryland Promo

Maryland expects to join a growing list of other states that accept online sports betting in the near future. The state has not set a hard date yet, but the understanding is late November or early December. Logically, then, this page’s generous pre-registration bonus offer from FanDuel Sportsbook must be on its last legs. Being as it is a no-brainer opportunity to begin betting on the house’s dime, interested parties should hurry to join.

By clicking any link on this page, pre-registrants will guarantee themselves $100 in bonus money for Maryland’s launch day. The links automatically activate this FanDuel Maryland promo and reserve that money for your launch day login. The $100 arrives in the form of free bets that are valid with any wager types in any sporting markets.

Any profits you earn with those free wagers essentially become like cash to the user. In other words, that money is available for withdrawal or reinvestment anywhere in the FanDuel app.

Reserve $100 from FanDuel Maryland Promo Using These Steps

FanDuel Sportsbook did an admirable job at ensuring interested individuals could unlock this promotion without any major headache. In fact, FanDuel stripped down the account creation and bonus acquisition procedure to what was absolutely necessary. Therefore, we were able to put together the four-step guide below to help pre-registrants claim their bonus in just minutes:

Firstly, click here to initiate our FanDuel Maryland promo promising pre-registrants $100 in bonus money.

to initiate our FanDuel Maryland promo promising pre-registrants $100 in bonus money. Next, create a first-time FD Sportsbook account by inputting all required information. To clarify, FanDuel requires standard info like name, address, email, date of birth, etc.

After that, login to your FanDuel Sportsbook account on the day Maryland goes live with online sports betting. As a result, FanDuel releases your $100 bonus into your account.

Lastly, lock in your $100 worth of free bets using any wager types in any sports.

Note: This FanDuel Maryland promo is classified as a pre-registration bonus. In other words, FanDuel allows you to collect this $100 bonus and still collect a new user bonus. Thus, stay alert for a new user bonus that catches your eye ahead of MD’s launch. For example, FanDuel often gifts new users a risk-free initial wager insured up to $1,000.

Odds from Top Matches of Group Stage Ready at FD Sportsbook

Maryland’s projected launch timeframe sets up beautifully for sports bettors claiming our FanDuel Maryland promo. After all, the variety and quantity of betting options are immense. To clarify, there will be NFL, NHL, NBA, and college basketball regular season action, as well as college football bowls. Additionally, in a strange turn of events, soccer’s World Cup will also be underway when the state goes live.

The World Cup begins on November 20 and features 63 matches leading up to the finals on December 18. Maryland could launch somewhere in the Group Stage where two countries will advance to the Knockout Rounds from each of eight groups.

Each participating country plays a round-robin with the other three teams in its respective group. Consequently, here is the highlight match from Groups A-D to give you a taste of what’s to come. Once the state goes live, the $100 in free bets from this page’s FanDuel Maryland promo will be valid on any World Cup action.

Group A – Senegal (+500) vs. Netherlands (-170) – 8a ET, Mon. 11/21.

Group B – England (-170) vs. United States (+500) – 11a ET, Fri. 11/25.

Group C – Argentina (-185) vs. Mexico (+600) – 11a ET, Sat. 11/26.

Group D – France (-105) vs. Denmark (+310) – 8a ET, Sat. 11/26.

