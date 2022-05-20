DraftKings Ontario is the latest sportsbook to launch in Canada, bringing bettors the opportunity to wager on a variety of sports in the coming days, weeks, and months. While DraftKings wasn’t the first betting app to launch in Ontario when some competitors went live in April, it figures to quickly become a preferred option in the Canada market.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK NOW LIVE IN ONTARIO REGISTER NOW! NEW PLAYER BONUS DRAFTKINGS APP

IS NOW LIVE REGISTER NOW

DraftKings Ontario is the latest sports betting app to go live in the Canada sports betting market. Its launch has been long awaited and the company figures to quickly ascend as one of the space’s biggest players.

Given the immense success of DraftKings in the United States, huge brand presence, and quality overall mobile and online betting platform, its arrival in Canada is a big step forward in the maturity of the market.

Download the DraftKings Ontario app to redeem the full compliment of features by clicking here.

DraftKings Ontario Busts Onto Scene in Canada

With the May 20 arrival of DraftKings Ontario, players there will now have the opportunity to bet on several key events right away. Eight teams remain in the NHL Playoffs as conference semifinals action gets underway. Meanwhile, the NBA conference finals are underway. Celtics-Heat will continue later this weekend, and the app launch actually comes just ahead of Game 2 action between the Mavericks and Warriors.

DraftKings Ontario also is in play for daily MLB action, including several betting markets on the Blue Jays, and for key golf events like the PGA Championship.

How to Get the DraftKings Ontario App

Those looking to sign up and get the DraftKings Ontario app in Canada can do so by following some quick and simple steps.

Click here to start the registration process. Doing so will drive prospective users to a special landing page. Once there, provide some general information (full name, address, email address, etc.). This will confirm eligibility to bet with the app.

Once an account has been formally created, make a first deposit. The app is both safe and secure, and it provides a number of convenient banking options. While there may be some concern over the overall security with a new product, companies like DraftKings must adhere to strict regulations and and prove strict security measures.

Bettors can sign up and deposit amounts as little as $5 or $10, while those who wish to fully maximize all of the app features like standard odds markets, boosts and bonuses will be able to deposit more.

Popular Betting Types

Currently, the NHL Playoffs and NBA Playoffs figure to draw the most significant betting action with the DraftKings Ontario app. In this way, bettors will want to learn they’ll have access to a number of different ways to wager and potentially win.

DraftKings offers betting odds on point spreads, moneylines (a contest’s outright winner), totals, game props, and player props. What’s more, players will also have access to condenses and more immediate outcomes like period, quarter, half, and inning betting.

Another popular feature is live, in-game wagering, which offers uses adjusted odds based on a game’s developments. This allows bettors to follow along and use their gut to bet on immediate and whole game outcomes.

Download the DraftKings Ontario app to redeem the full compliment of features by clicking here.