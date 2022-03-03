Rutgers steals a huge road win in the B1G!

Two basketball games had our attention last night. James Harden made his Philly debut — against the Knicks. And Rutgers was at Indiana in a big game with tournament implications.

Meanwhile, there is still no baseball. Because Rob Manfred hates baseball.

The workouts at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis begin this evening. You can watch some of the players on NFL Network over the coming nights. Giants and Jets fans should be interested with four of the top ten overall picks owned by our two teams.

NFL: Draft Combine — QBs, WRs, TEs — 7 PM ET

NBA: Heat @ Nets — 7:30 PM ET

NBA: Bulls @ Hawks — 7 PM ET

NHL: Canucks @ Islanders — 7:30 PM ET

CBB: Michigan State @ #23 Ohio State — 7 PM ET

CBB: #24 Iowa @ Michigan — 9 PM ET

Onions!

Ron Harper Jr. hit a deep three with 2.1 seconds left in regulation to get Rutgers an enormous road win in Indiana on Wednesday night. Do the Scarlet Knights have the right mojo to do damage in the Big Ten Tournament? and… March Madness?

That Winning Feeling 🎸🤙🏼

Tough & Together 🛡⚔️ pic.twitter.com/j0kQtF1B2y — Rutgers Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) March 3, 2022

Harden’s debut a Knicks loss

The Knicks were on the wrong end of a 123-108 final in James Harden’s home debut as a member of the Sixers. RJ Barrett showed out, and then showed Harden some love.

Rangers’ huge comeback win

Things didn’t look good for the Rangers on Wednesday night. They blew a two-goal lead, allowing three goals to the Blues in the final 2:30 of the second period.

But they rallied with a huge three-goal third period to skate away with the win. Chris Kreider’s remarkable season continues; he scored the game-winning goal on the power play and Artemi Panarin added an insurance goal late to secure the victory.

Players still angry

Major League Baseball is losing the public sentiment battle with the players badly right now. And a big part of that is because the players know more than the owners likely thought they did about the finances of the game.

Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward brought the heat on IG on Wednesday. Another indication that owners care about their money and not the players, fans or the health of the sport.