The latest FanDuel NY promo code is giving all new sign ups 56-1 Super Bowl odds. This best-ever new player special will allow all new players who sign between now and the opening kickoff of the title game to place a $5 wager on the Bengals or Rams to win for a potential $280 payout.

The FanDuel NY promo code opens direct access to 56-1 Super Bowl odds with a bet $5 to win $280 cash payout.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

SUPER BOWL 56! BET NOW

That’s cash, not site credit. This means if players pick the game’s winner, they’ll walk away with the flexibility of a cash payout in hours following the game.

Click here to get started and automatically activate the latest FanDuel NY promo code for the Super Bowl with 56-1 odds on the Bengals or Rams to win the game.

FanDuel NY Promo Code for Super Bowl 56

The biggest game of the year deserves the biggest promo of, well, ever. And that’s exactly what this latest FanDuel NY promo code unlocks. Last season, FanDuel upped its NFL offers from 15-1 and 20-1 odds to 55-1 odds for the Super Bowl, but this year it’s taking it up another level to 56-1 odds, and it’s doing it with a cash payout.

So, what exactly is the big deal about the bonus paying in cash. It means you’re guaranteed to get it. Typically, these specials return site credit bonuses which are basically free bets. That means the funds must be wagered before turning it into real money. This 56-1 odds special turns around a direct cash payout, meaning it comes with no strings attached.

Eliminate the point spreads, current market moneyline odds, and the fine print, and simply pick the Bengals or Rams to win with a $5 wager. Win it and get a $280 return.

How to Use the FanDuel NY Promo Code

Super Bowl 56 isn’t quite here just yet, but that does not mean you have to wait to get what’s arguably the best overall special on the market. To lock in this FanDuel NY promo code, just follow these steps.

Note, bettors will have to make a $10 minimum deposit to activate the bet $5 to win $280 special. FanDuel Sportsbook offers a variety of deposit methods, including PayPal, credit card, debit card, and more.

Complete the registration process by clicking right here . This will take you to a special landing page that will activate the promo.

. This will take you to a special landing page that will activate the promo. Provide some general registration information, make a $10+ deposit.

Make a $5 moneyline bet on the Bengals or Rams to win.

Then, place other bets on Super Bowl 56, or wager on NBA, NHL, college basketball, soccer, and more.

Super Bowl 56 Betting Bonuses

Bengals-Rams marks the first Super Bowl for the recently-launched NY sports betting market. It figures to be a mad dash for new players, which is why the FanDuel NY promo code brings 56-1 odds on the game. DraftKings will offer a chance to win a $1 million free bet as well as a $280 bonus, while Caesars Sportsbook NY will deliver a $1,500 first deposit match.

With plenty of awesome sportsbook offers on the table leading up to kickoff, now is the absolute perfect time to get into the mix and begin playing.

Click here to get started and automatically activate the latest FanDuel NY promo code for the Super Bowl with 56-1 odds on the Bengals or Rams to win the game.