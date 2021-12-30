The latest DraftKings promo code both closes out 2021 and welcomes 2022 with an awesome new player bonus available throughout a weekend of college football bowl games, NBA, and NFL action. Whether it’s a packed Thursday slate of compelling matchups, Friday’s College Football Playoff semis, New Year’s Day Bowl games, or Week 17 showdowns, bettors can grab one of the strongest overall specials ever offered by DraftKings.

The latest DraftKings promo code celebrates a New Year’s weekend of football and basketball action with a bet $5, win $200 new user bonus that can be used on any NBA, NFL, or college bowl game played this weekend.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: AZ, NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, WY, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS NBA, NFL, CFP BONUS

BET $5, WIN $200 BET NOW

With this offer, the current market moneyline odds and point spreads don’t matter. Instead, bet any team to win with a $5 wager. If that team goes on to win, collect a $200 bonus. Below, we will key in on offer details and how to get this special deal without a DraftKings promo code.

Skip the DraftKings promo code and grab this New Year’s weekend bet $5, win $200 bonus by clicking right here.

DraftKings Promo Code for New Year’s Weekend Action

With four college bowl games on tap Thursday, bettors may want to hit the ground running and unlock this bonus before the College Football Playoff semifinals between Alabama and Cincinnati or Georgia and Michigan. A run of big games continues with North Carolina-South Carolina, Tennessee-Purdue, Pittsburgh-Michigan State, and Wisconsin vs. Arizona State.

In order to get a sense of the value of this special, one that does not require a DraftKings promo code, let’s take a look at the semifinal matchup between Alabama-Cincy, which is an extreme case of the pure value in play.

Alabama enters as a 13.5-point and -525 moneyline favorite over Cincinnati. Typically, a bettor would have to wager over $1,000 to win $200 on an outright Crimson Tide victory. But with this DraftKings promo, a player can wager just $5 to win the same amount. As a result, this play would unlock over $1,000 of potential value. And while this is an extreme example, using this offer ultimately amounts to a 40-1 bonus on any bowl game, NBA regular season contest, or NFL Week 17 showdown.

How to Skip the DraftKings Promo Code and Bet $5, Win $200

The steps to get started with this bet $5, win $200 bonus are straightforward and simple.

Click here to get started with the registration process.

to get started with the registration process. Make a $5+ first deposit by using online checking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, and more.

Opt-in via the main menu or the promotions tab.

Select a college football bowl game, NBA regular season matchup, or NFL Week 17 contest. Select a team to win.

Select the odds boost. Confirm the wager.

This offer, which again does not require a DraftKings promo code, is available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa. The app will soon arrive as part as NY online sports betting in early 2022.

Other Weekend Bonuses

Be sure to check in daily for odds boosts on player props and game parlays on marquee events. Meanwhile, both new and current users can also get up to $150 free bets for placing SGPs across all sports, a CFB playoff scoring special, and NFL Week 17 bonuses among other in-app deals.

Skip the DraftKings promo code and grab this New Year’s weekend bet $5, win $200 bonus by clicking right here.