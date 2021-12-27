It’s almost time for Louisiana to join the sports betting party in America. The Pelican State is almost ready to go live with sports betting and that means Louisiana fans are in luck.

FanDuel Louisiana is opening up the pre-registration period with a $100 bonus for anyone who gets in on the action early. All it takes is a few minutes to create an account and you will earn this pre-registration bonus.

When will Louisiana finally give sports betting the green light? Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact date yet, but we expect it to happen sometime in January. The fact that new users can begin pre-registering is a tell-tale sign that we are getting closer and closer to the official start date.

We expect FanDuel Louisiana to hit the ground running whenever launch eventually happens. This $100 pre-registration bonus is an easy way to give yourself a head start. Let’s take a closer look at how you can claim your $100 bonus and secure your spot today.

Pre-register with FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook and lock down this $100 bonus by clicking here.

FanDuel Louisiana $100 Pre-Registration Bonus

There are no strings attached when it comes to this FanDuel Louisiana $100 pre-registration bonus. In fact, new users don’t even need to deposit any funds into their newly-created accounts to qualify for this $100 bonus.

As long as you create an account by pre-registering now, FanDuel Louisiana will automatically send $100 in bonus credit to your account. When the Bayou State finally launches sports betting, that bonus will be applicable to a wide variety of sports and events.

It’s important to note that this pre-registration bonus is only available for a limited time. Once sports betting is live, this bonus will be a thing of the past.

New users can take advantage of this $100 bonus in addition to a FanDuel Louisiana promo upon launch. That means you can grab this $100 bonus and still make a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 later on.

Getting Started With FanDuel Louisiana

It only takes a few minutes to get started and redeem this $100 FanDuel Louisiana pre-registration bonus. Follow the steps below to secure your pre-registration bonus today:

After redirecting to a landing page, input basic identifying information to create your account.

Earn $100 in bonus credit after pre-registering.

The NFL Playoffs are Coming in Hot

FanDuel Louisiana is going to launch at a great time for football fans because the NFL playoffs are right around the corner. The New Orleans Saints are still in the hunt for a Wild Card spot in the NFC.

There is a decent chance that Louisiana sports fans will get to bet on their local team in the NFL playoffs this year. Of course, nothing is a done deal for New Orleans considering their issues at quarterback.

However, they have a puncher’s chance to make the tournament. It’s up to rookie quarterback Ian Book to try and give the Saints a big win on Monday Night Football.

