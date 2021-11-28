Sports betting is coming to Louisiana sooner rather than later. Now is the time to pre-register so you can hit the ground running when the Pelican State goes live with online sports betting.

Anyone who pre-registers for the DraftKings Louisiana promo will automatically qualify for a $100 pre-launch bonus. This bonus credit will sit safely in your account until the official launch of sports betting. From that point, you can use that $100 bonus on any available market.

This pre-registration bonus is only here for a limited time. Once DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook launches, this bonus is going to go away with it. There is no “catch” with this offer, either. Simply sign up early and it’s yours.

Sports betting is coming to Louisiana in the coming weeks. Although we don’t know the exact date when bettors will be able to start placing wagers, we expect that it’s close. If sportsbooks are opening up pre-registration to new users, that’s a very good sign.

DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook’s $100 Pre-Registration Bonus

This pre-launch bonus only takes a few minutes to secure. Pre-registering only requires you to provide some basic information to create your account. There is no need for a deposit until after the launch of sports betting in Louisiana.

This bonus will give new users the chance to get a test drive the DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook app before you have to deposit any money into your account.

It’s the perfect way to get a head start on DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook without breaking the bank. Let’s take a closer look at what you need to do to sign up and take advantage of this bonus today.

Getting Started on DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook

Pre-registering on DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook is an even quicker process than signing up normally. Follow the step-by-step guide below to get started today:

Click here (or on any of the available links on the page) to get started.

(or on any of the available links on the page) to get started. Input identifying information to create your account (name, date of birth, email address, physical address, etc.).

You will have $100 in bonuses sent to your account.

Remember, this bonus is only for new users on DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook. Unfortunately, if you already have a DraftKings Sportsbook account in another state, this pre-registration bonus is not for you. However, you will be able to place wagers once Louisiana launches sports betting.

What to Bet on

Again, we don’t know exactly when Louisiana will flick the switch on sports betting, but we expect it’s close. That means Louisiana bettors will be ready to bet on the NFL playoffs and eventually the Super Bowl.

The Saints are obviously struggling, but they still have a chance at locking up a playoff spot in the crowded NFC. The Pelicans are struggling as well, but there are plenty of different markets on DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook.

You won’t need to stick with the local teams. You will be able to bet on a ton of different markets very soon.

