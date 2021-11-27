As the nation recovers from its Thanksgiving and Black Friday events, bettors won’t need a DraftKings Sportsbook promo code to unlock an amazing bonus for this weekend’s professional and collegiate sports action. Any prospective bettor who signs up for a sportsbook account can get a 100-1 odds boost on either team to score a point in the game of the bettor’s choice.

New users can Bet $1, Win $100 without needing a DraftKings Sportsbook promo code. As long as either team scores a point in the NFL, NBA, college basketball, or college football game of the user’s choice, the $100 bonus will convey.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: AZ, NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 100-1 ODDS ON 1+ POINT!

NFL WEEK 12 BONUS! BET NOW

This is an absolute no-brainer bet, especially on the NBA and college basketball side of things, where scoring is more prevalent than in NFL or even college football games. That doesn’t mean betting on football is a bad idea, as college football games can’t end in a scoreless tie, while no NFL regular season game has ended in a 0-0 tie since 1943.

Click here to Bet $1, Win $100 without needing a DraftKings Sportsbook promo code if either team in the NFL, NBA, CBB, or CFB game of your choice scores a point.

No DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Required to Bet $1, Win $100

DraftKings Sportsbook has the best no-brainer bet of the weekend, which will pay out a $100 bonus as long as either team in the NFL Week 12, NBA, college basketball, or college football game of your choice scores a point. The best part is that your team doesn’t even have to be the team to score for the bonus to convey.

For example, if you wager $1 on Ohio State in its game against Michigan, but the Wolverines shut out the Buckeyes 17-0, you would still earn the $100 bonus because a point will have been scored. Keep in mind that this opportunity to Bet $1, Win $100 can be activated by clicking on any of the links on this page with no DraftKings Sportsbook promo code needed.

Weekend Promos

There are plenty of weekend promos available for this weekend’s action. Bettors can get two 25% profit boosts for a college football showdown between Ohio State and Michigan. College Football fans can also get a 33% profit boost on any college football parlay consisting of five or more legs. NBA bettors are also in luck as DraftKings Sportsbook is offering same game parlay insurance on parlays consisting of four or more legs, paying up to $25 back if the bet loses by exactly one leg. On Sunday, NFL bettors will be able to opt-into the Gary Vee’s Die Hard Dialogue promo, taking the Houston Texans to get to 20 points before the New York Jets.

How to Bet $1, Win $100 without a DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a 100-1 odds boost on any NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball game this weekend. The $100 bonus will convey as long as either team scores a point with no DraftKings Sportsbook promo code necessary.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook.

to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook. Fill in the information being requested to finish signing up.

Make your first deposit of at least $5 to unlock the 100-1 odds boost.

Opt-into the promo and place a $1 wager on any NFL, NBA, college basketball, or college football team’s moneyline.

As long as either team in the game you select scores a point, you will receive a $100 bonus in the form of four $25 Free Bets.

Bet $1, Win $100 with no DraftKings Sportsbook promo code required if either team scores a point in the NFL Week 12, NBA, CFB, or CBB game of your choice by clicking here.