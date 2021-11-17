ESNY presents the updated NFL MVP odds ahead of Week 11.

Josh Allen is back to throwing touchdowns.

Tom Brady is throwing multiple interceptions against a below-average Washington defense.

Kyler Murray is hurt and Patrick Mahomes is…back?

The NFL MVP race has been entertaining as ever in 2021, and it surely retained that reputation in Week 10.

MVP Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Allen +250

Tom Brady +350

Matthew Stafford +800

Dak Prescott +800

Aaron Rodgers +1000

Kyler Murray +1600

Lamar Jackson +1600

Patrick Mahomes +1600

Justin Herbert +2000

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Josh Allen Remains Atop the Board

Josh Allen continued his stellar 2021 season Sunday against the Jets and carries +250 odds to win this prestigious award.

In Week 10, the fourth-year Bills quarterback threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-28 passing in a 45-17 win.

We say it every week, and it rings true the most with Allen (who’s atop the board) — if Josh keeps playing well and the first-place Bills keep winning, the young signal-caller will possess a great shot at winning this award.

Patrick Mahomes Back?

Many have been scratching their heads when it comes to Patrick Mahomes this year — the superstar Chiefs quarterback wasn’t playing up to his standards in recent weeks.

But in Week 10, we saw the Patrick Mahomes we all know and love (unless you’re a fan of the Raiders, Chargers, or Broncos).

The fifth-year quarterback and former MVP was sensational against the Raiders on Sunday night and threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns, which improved his MVP odds to +1600.

He still has a ton of ground to cover to catch up to guys like Josh Allen and Tom Brady. But remember: this is Patrick Mahomes. He’s surely capable of constructing a miraculous run.

Smart Bet: Dak Prescott at +800

Sorry, Giants fans.

Dak Prescott has been fantastic in 2021 and threw for another 296 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys’ Week 10 blowout win over Atlanta.

The Cowboys are clearly one of the top teams in the league and Prescott is clearly living up to the $160 million contract he signed in the offseason.

Prescott should continue playing well (just as long as he remains healthy) and the Cowboys should run away with the mostly weak NFC East division. Thus, betting $100 on Dak (to potentially win $800) could be extremely beneficial for your wallet.

Injuries Setting Kyler Murray Back

Kyler Murray was once a great betting play in regard to the NFL MVP.

But now, his ankle injury is slowing him down in the race for the league’s top individual award.

Murray has now missed two straight games and there’s a chance he could additionally miss this Sunday’s matchup with the Seahawks.

Kyler sitting for another contest could conclude his run for the MVP Award in his third season. Crazier things have happened, but don’t expect him to even be a lock for a Pro Bowl bid if he were to be sidelined again.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Murray is way back at +1600 after being one of the leaders in this specific race.

