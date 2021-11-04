The NFL regular season is hitting the halfway point of the year in Week 9 and it all starts with the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook is going big for this week’s games.

The latest DraftKings Arizona promo gives 40-1 sportsbook odds on any NFL moneyline in Week 9 with a bet $5, win $200 bonus. All it takes is a $5 deposit to qualify for this 40-1 NFL Week 9 odds boost.

There are a ton of intriguing matchups on the schedule for this weekend. All of the sudden, the Jets look like they might have something going with backup quarterback Mike White. Not to mention, the Packers and Chiefs will meet on Sunday with Aaron Rodgers sidelined.

This DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook boost is an easy way to turn any NFL moneyline into a low-risk, high-reward wager. There are a few massive favorites that represent a ton of value for bettors.

DraftKings Arizona Promo Gives Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus

There isn’t much to break down with this DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook Week 9 bonus. New users who sign up and make an initial deposit of $5 will automatically qualify for this bonus.

Once that happens, you can choose the moneyline for any NFL team in Week 9. If that team wins, you will win a $200 bonus in addition to your cash winnings. These bonus bets will be distributed as $25 free bets that are valid for up to one week after your original bet settles.

How to Claim the DraftKings Arizona NFL Week 9 Bonus

New players can sign up with DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook and redeem this promo in a matter of minutes. Follow the steps below to secure your shot at this NFL Week 9 $200 bonus:

Click here to begin the sign-up process for DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook.

to begin the sign-up process for DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook. Make an initial deposit of $5 to qualify for this bonus.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL teams’ moneyline in Week 9.

Win $200 in bonuses (in addition to your cash winnings), if your team pulls out the victory.

This bet $5, win $200 promo is available to new DraftKings Sportsbook users in Arizona and a variety of other states (Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming).

The Latest Promo Kicks Off Thursday Night

Jets quarterback Mike White took the NFL by storm in his first appearance, becoming just the second quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400+ yards in his debut and the first to reach 37 completions.

Although White and the Jets will have their work cut out for them against a good defense, anything can happen in a short week. The Colts are favored by about the same amount that the Bengals were in Week 8.

Not only did the Jets cover that spread with White under center, but they ended up winning the game outright. Round Two for Mike White and the Jets is tonight.

