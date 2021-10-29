Georgia is still the top dog in ESNY’s college football power rankings

The Georgia Bulldogs are still sitting pretty in the SEC. They have an inside track on the SEC East and they seem destined for an eventual spot in the College Football Playoff

The SEC has three teams in our top ten, but it’s actually the Big Ten that leads the way with four representatives.

Here are three games to watch in college football this weekend.

#4 Michigan @ #8 Michigan State — This in-state rivalry carries major Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff implications.

#10 Kentucky @ Mississippi State — Kentucky is looking to get back on track after suffering their first loss of the season to Georgia.

Penn State @ #5 Ohio State — Penn State is capable of beating anyone in the Big Ten, but they haven’t been consistent.

1. Georgia (7-0)

The Bulldogs were off last week and that won’t affect their ranking in the slightest. They are cutting through SEC competition like a hot knife through butter. The Florida Gators are next up on the chopping block.

Next Game: 10/30 vs. Florida — 3:30 PM ET

2. Cincinnati (7-0)

Cincinnati continues to make its case for a College Football Playoff berth. They let Navy hang around for too long last week, but a win is a win. They are staying at No. 2 for us this week.

Next Game: 10/30 @ Tulane — 12:00 PM

3. Alabama (7-1)

Bama is off this weekend as they prepare for a meeting with LSU in a couple of weekends. The Crimson Tide have one blemish on their record, but they are still a dominant team.

Next Game: 11/6 vs. LSU — TBD

4. Michigan (7-0)

The Wolverines had a scare against Nebraska in early October, but they bounced back with a no-doubt win over Northwestern last weekend. Michigan has their biggest test of the season coming up against another Big Ten school in our top 10.

Next Game: 10/30 @ Michigan St. — 12:00 PM

5. Oregon (6-1)

It’s going to be tough to make the College Football Playoff as a one-loss Pac-12 team, but Oregon already has a big win on its resumé. They overcame an early deficit to hold off UCLA last weekend.

Next Game: 10/30 vs. Colorado — 3:30 PM

6. Ohio State (6-1)

Ohio State suffered an early loss to Oregon, but they have bounced back nicely. The Buckeyes have won their last five games by a combined 208 points. That loss to the Ducks may have just been an early speed bump.

Next Game: 10/30 vs. Penn State — 7:30 PM

7. Oklahoma (8-0)

Oklahoma is undefeated with a great chance at running the table in the Big 12. However, are we the only ones who haven’t been impressed with the Sooners this year?

Next Game: vs. Texas Tech — 3:30 PM

8. Michigan State (7-0)

The Spartans have a golden opportunity to force their way into the College Football Playoff conversation. They are one of three undefeated teams in Big Ten conference play. A win over in-state rival Michigan would catapult Michigan State into the limelight.

Next Game: 10/30 vs. Michigan — 12:00 PM

9. Iowa

Iowa might be the most boring team that still happens to be good. The Hawkeyes are the embodiment of Big Ten football — slow pace, big lines, and plenty of runs between the tackles.

Next Game: 10/30 @ Wisconsin — 12:00 PM

10. Kentucky

Outside of Georgia and Alabama, Kentucky is the best team in the SEC. This is the best Wildcats football team in a long time and they deserve a spot in the top 10. Kentucky’s only loss of the season came at the hands of No. 1 ranked Georgia.

Next Game: 10/30 @ Mississippi State — 7:00 PM