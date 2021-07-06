The NBA Finals are finally here and DraftKings Sportsbook is giving away insane odds on the Suns or Bucks in Game 1. This certainly wasn’t the NBA Finals that everyone expected, but there is still a ton of star power in this series, one that should make for plenty of drama.

New users who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and make an initial deposit of at least $5 can grab 150-1 odds on the Suns or Bucks in Game 1 with this NBA Finals promo. A $1 bet on either team would pay out $150 in winnings.

DraftKings Sportsbook

The Suns are entering Game 1 as 5.5-point favorites. The fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealing with a hyperextended knee is likely playing a big part in those odds.

Phoenix appears to have the upper hand, but these NBA Playoffs have been full of surprises. Either way, DraftKings Sportsbook has a massive odds boost for new users so they can get in on the action.

DraftKings Sportsbook NBA Finals Promo

Let’s take a quick look at the details of this promo from DraftKings Sportsbook. The value new users are getting on this odds boost is second to none.

Obviously, new players can get the most value on the Suns, who are the favorite entering Game 1. Pheonix is listed at -240 on the moneyline. In order to win a payout of $150, existing users would need to wager $360 on Phoenix.

New users can get that exact same payout on a $1 wager. We know that anything can happen in Game 1, even without Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the value on the Suns is incredible here.

Even the Bucks are getting a big bump. Milwaukee is +190 on the moneyline, which means that existing users would need to wager $79 to win $150.

Remember, this offer is only available for new users who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook for the first time. Follow these steps to sign up in minutes:

Create an account

. Deposit at least $5 into your DraftKings Sportsbook account via any of the available banking methods.

Place a $1 wager on the Suns or Bucks. Make sure you are selecting the 150-1 odds boost in an individual bet slip before confirming your bet.

Win $150 if your team wins.

Suns-Bucks Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

With Antetokounmpo’s health in doubt, it should be no surprise to see the Suns open up as the favorites. Here are the current odds on Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Suns and Bucks on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Milwaukee Bucks: +5.5 (-110) // O 218 (-109) // +190

Phoenix Suns: -5.5 (-110) // U 218 (-112) // -240

The Bucks have had to claw their way past the Nets and Hawks over their last two series. Meanwhile, the Suns appear to be getting better as the playoffs progress. After dropping Games 2 and 3 to the Lakers in the first round, Phoenix has won 11 of its last 13 games. The NBA Playoffs have been nothing short of spectacular so far and the NBA Finals have all the makings of a great series.

Click here to grab 150-1 odds on the Suns or Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo.

