The Nets are the favorite to win the NBA Finals this year and there are plenty of ways to win by betting on Brooklyn on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Nets are finally the fully-formed version of themselves after coasting in the regular season. Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving are finally linking up for a deep run in the playoffs, but first, they will need to take care of the Boston Celtics in the first round.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo is applicable to any Nets moneyline from now until the end of May. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to win big on Brooklyn.

It doesn’t take an experienced gambler to see that this is an insane deal for new users on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nets are heavily favored to win Game 1 and this promo essentially gives new players +4000 odds on Brooklyn to win.

If the Nets beat the Celtics, users will collect $200 in bonuses to use on any market of their choosing. This bonus money will be credited in the form of eight $25 free bets. You can use these bonus bets on MLB, NHL, NFL futures, and anything in between.

However, we highly recommend flipping these bonus bets on the NBA Playoffs. The Nets and Celtics are going to be one of the first games of the first round and it’s going to be non-stop NBA action from there. These free bets expire after seven days.

Nets Playoff Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Nets are currently the favorite to win the NBA Finals on DraftKings Sportsbook and they are heavily favored against the shorthanded Celtics in the first round. Despite Jayson Tatum’s 50-point outburst in the play-in game, oddsmakers still aren’t giving the Celtics much of a chance against Brooklyn’s big three.

The argument against Brooklyn going all the way is all about continuity. Harden, Durant, and Irving rarely played together and it might take some time to work out the kinks.

With that said, there is no team in the NBA with the collection of talent that the Nets have. If you are buying into all that talent outweighing the chemistry concerns, then the Nets are a safe bet to win it all at +250.

Let’s take a look at the Game 1 odds, series line, and other futures odds for the Brooklyn Nets on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game 1 Odds:

Celtics: +8 (-113) // +265 // O 228 (-113)

Nets: -8 (-109) // -335 // U 228 (-109)

Series Line:

Celtics: +700

Nets: -1430

Nets Futures Odds:

NBA Championship: +250

Eastern Conference: +110

