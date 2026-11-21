The latest Stake.us promo code ESNY gets new users a lofty no-deposit bonus of 250,000 Gold Coins and 25 Stake Cash to use at one of the top social casinos in the US.

This offers allows users to take advantage of a library that consists over 3,000 casino style games including the Stake Originals like Plinko, Mines, Paper Rock Scissors, and more.

STAKE.US SOCIAL CASINO New Users Get 25 Stake Cash & 250,000 Gold Coins! Code: ESNY SIGN UP HERE NEW USERS GET 25 IN STAKE CASH + 250,000 GOLD COINS PLAY NOW Disclaimer: 21+ and in participating states, Stake is committed to responsible social play, for more information visit Gamingaddictsanonymous.org

Stake.us Promo Code for November 21, 2026

Feature Details Stake.us Promo Code: SOUTH Stake.us No Deposit Bonus: 250,000 Gold Coins + 25 Stake Cash First Purchase Bonus: Varies by meeting qualification requirements Daily Login Bonus: 10,000 Gold Coins + 1 Stake Cash Playthrough Requirements: 3x on Stake Cash Minimum Prize Redemption: Prize redemption starts at 50 Stake Cash Stake.us App Availability: iOS and Android Restricted States: AZ, CA, CT, DE, FL, IN, ID, IL, KY, LA, MD, MI, ME, MS, MT, NJ, NV, NY, OK, PA, RI, TN, UT, VT, WA, WV Date Verified: November 2026

New users can take advantage of this Stake US no-deposit bonus by using our promo code ESNY upon sign up. This will get you 250,000 Gold Coins and 25 Stake Cash to start your journey with the sweepstakes casino.

Daily Bonus Offering Included at Stake.us

Along with the no-deposit bonus offer from Stake, users will get a daily login bonus of 10,000 Gold Coins and 1 Stake Cash.

How Stake Cash Can Be Redeemed

As a sweepstakes casino, Stake.us uses virtual currency to play its casino games, instead of real money. They feature two different forms of currency.

Gold Coins (GC) : These are the standard free-to-use currency at Stake US. There is no real-money value to the coins and they can’t be traded in for prizes. These are strictly used to enjoy the casino games for your entertainment. Users receive 10,000 GC daily by logging in, on top of the 250,000 received through the Stake.us promo code ESNY no-deposit offer.

: These are the standard free-to-use currency at Stake US. There is no real-money value to the coins and they can’t be traded in for prizes. These are strictly used to enjoy the casino games for your entertainment. Users receive 10,000 GC daily by logging in, on top of the 250,000 received through the Stake.us promo code ESNY no-deposit offer. Stake Cash (SC): These are the sweeps coins currency available through Stake. Building up Stake Cash allows you to trade it in for real cash prizes. Stake Cash must be played through at least three times before being eligible to be redeemed for prizes. Users are issued 25 SC through the Stake.us sign-up bonus and our Stake.us referral code ESNY. You will also receive 1 SC each day of logging into the social casino.

In both cases, users have the option to purchase additional packages that feature Gold Coins and Stake Cash for various prices.

Signing Up for the Stake US Promo Code

If you are interested in getting started with Stake.us and enjoying free-to-play casino games with the Stake no-deposit bonus, it takes just a few steps to get started.

First, make sure you are in an eligible Stake.us state.

Use our Stake.us promo code ESNY to get registered with an account in order to receive the 250,000 Gold Coins and 25 Stake Cash.

Enter an email address and choose a username and password for your Stake.us account. If the “referral code” box is empty, be sure to include ESNY.

Complete registration of your account by providing your legal name, home address, phone number, and more. You will also need to submit a photo of a government-issued ID, while providing a selfie to confirm your identity.

Once you’ve completed your registration, you will have the 250,000 Gold Coins and 25 Stake Cash available in your account to begin using Stake.us.

What’s Available at Stake.us Casino

Stake consistently adds to its gaming library, now offering more than 3,000 casino style games on its app.

This includes a range of gaming providers like Hacksaw Gaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and more. You can find thousands of slots, and dozens and dozens of different table games, live dealer games, and Stake Originals.

Slot Games

Stake US has most of its games options wrapped up in slots. This includes classic stepper slots, megaways slots, progressive slots, and more. There’s a wide variety of game themes and studio providers to sort through.

Table Games

If you want to enjoy classic casino games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, or video poker, Stake has you covered. You can enjoy first-person styles of these games.

Live Dealer

Live Dealer games feature real people dealing the cards or running the game from a studio provided by Stake. You can enjoy various versions of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, and more. Also included are live dealer game shows that put a fun spin on casino gaming.

Stake Originals

One of the nice features of Stake.us Casino is its original and exclusive games they have brought to their gaming platform. These unique titles can only be found at Stake and include games like Plinko, Mines, Chicken, Limbo, Rock Paper Scissors, and more.

Online Poker

Stake even has access to peer-to-peer poker options and offers poker tournaments for its users to compete in that. Winners can collect thousands in Stake Cash. Stake also includes bad beat jackpots for users that don’t have luck on their side for a particular event.

Additional Stake.us Promo Offers

Once you’ve signed up for a Stake.us account, you can expect plenty of promotions and challenges offered by the Casino to keep you invested. Here’s just a sample of the perks that Stake.us is currently providing.

Daily Login Bonus: 10,000 GC and 1 SC each day you login.

10,000 GC and 1 SC each day you login. VIP Program: Stake.us rewards its consistent users through a VIP program that can lead to additional bonus offers and rewards as you build up your account. That can included bonus credits, reloads, rakebacks, and more.

Stake.us rewards its consistent users through a VIP program that can lead to additional bonus offers and rewards as you build up your account. That can included bonus credits, reloads, rakebacks, and more. Daily Races: Compete in daily leaderboard competitions to compete for a 50 million Gold Coin prize pool. Be within the top 100 of the leaderboard to add to your GC bankroll.

Compete in daily leaderboard competitions to compete for a 50 million Gold Coin prize pool. Be within the top 100 of the leaderboard to add to your GC bankroll. Weekly Promotions: Stake.us will feature weekly opportunities to score in prize pools of 25,000 SC and 250,000 GC by offering up some of your SC each week for an entry. Random winners are chosen each week to share in the rewards.

Stake.us will feature weekly opportunities to score in prize pools of 25,000 SC and 250,000 GC by offering up some of your SC each week for an entry. Random winners are chosen each week to share in the rewards. RNG Rush: Stake.us will feature a different game each week with a challenge for their users to hit a particular achievement in order to share in a prize pool of 50,000 SC or 5 million GC. Each week includes a new game with a new target to attempt to hit.

Stake.us will feature a different game each week with a challenge for their users to hit a particular achievement in order to share in a prize pool of 50,000 SC or 5 million GC. Each week includes a new game with a new target to attempt to hit. Additional Challenges: Along with RNG Rush, Stake creates other gameplay challenges each week that can win users additional GC and SC. Challenges vary each week and includes a new cycle of games each time.

Redeeming Stake Cash at Stake.us Casino

If you are wondering what you can redeem Stake Cash with, there’s a number of options aside from just cash prizes.

Essentially 1 Stake Cash holds the value of $1 in the eyes of Stake.

If you rack up 50 Stake Cash or more, you can redeem if for cash prizes as long as you have fulfilled the wagering requirement for that Stake Cash.

However, you also have options to receive:

Gift Cards: For as little as 10 SC, you can receive a digital gift card from a variety of retail options

For as little as 10 SC, you can receive a digital gift card from a variety of retail options Merchandise: Stake provides various forms of clothing and gear that can be redeemed anywhere from 1 to 1,000 SC depending on the value of the item.

If you are looking to cash in the SC for real money value, you can choose between:

Cash/Bank Transfer : Direct cash redemption into your bank account through online banking or debit card use.

: Direct cash redemption into your bank account through online banking or debit card use. Cryptocurrency: SC can be redeemed for Crypto like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and more. You need to have at least 100 SC to made a Crypto redemption.

Remember you can get 25 SC right away with our exclusive Stake.us promo code ESNY.