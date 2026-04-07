Kalshi Promo Code ELITE: Get $10 Bonus for Sports, Politics, Any Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Predict outcomes in sports, politics, culture, and more after using the Kalshi promo code ELITE. Sign up with this welcome offer and start making trades to redeem a bonus.

Make your first $10 in trades after applying the Kalshi promo code ELITE. This will release a $10 bonus, which you can use for buying contracts.

Prediction markets have been a hot topic over the last few months. Kalshi is one of the leaders in the industry, having 100s of markets for multiple categories. It’s no surprise that sports fans generate a large volume. Below, we explain how you can make trades on specific games and future results.

Register here to use the Kalshi promo code ELITE. Get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades.

Kalshi Promo Code ELITE for April 2026

Kalshi Promo Code ELITE New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Date Last Verified On April 7, 2026 Information Provided By ESNY

The Kalshi market for the winner of The Masters is currently trending as sports fans get set for a tradition unlike anything else. Heading into Masters weekend, Kalshi lists Scottie Scheffler as the current favorite to win the green jacket, with a 14% chance of winning The Masters, meaning you can buy (Yes) contracts for $0.14 cents each. If Scheffler wins the tournament, you’ll receive a $1 payout for each contract you own.

Keep in mind that users are able to make trades before the tournament concludes. For example, Scottie Scheffler could shoot eight under par through round one and sit in the top spot on the leaderboard. In that scenario, traders who backed Scottie Scheffler could sell some of their contracts and secure a profit before their golfer tees it up for round two.

Grab $10 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code

Begin buying and selling contracts on this prediction market after taking these easy steps to create an account:

Follow the links on this page to apply the Kalshi promo code ELITE. Provide the basic account info to verify your identity, including the last four digits of your SSN. Use a debit card, PayPal, Google Pay, or another payment method to make a deposit. Make $10 in trades to release the $10 bonus.

Trending Markets on April 7th

Go through multiple categories on Kalshi. In addition to sports, it has politics, culture, economics, climate, mentions, companies, and crypto. These are some of the current trending topics:

What will JD Vance say during his remarks on U.S.-Hungary Relations?

The Masters Tournament Champion

The Masters End of Round 1 Leader

Who will be Trump’s next Attorney General?

Rookie of the Year Winner (NBA)

When will DHS be funded again?

If you don’t see what you’re looking for in the markets listed above, don’t worry, Kalshi may still have it. Try creating a search to find a certain topic. It even has a social page, so you can post your thoughts about predictions. And check the leaderboard to see which customers are doing the best each week.

Register here to use the Kalshi promo code ELITE. New customers who make $10 in trades will redeem a $10 bonus.