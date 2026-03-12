BetRivers Promo Code for March – Up to $500 Bet Insurance With No Code Needed
The BetRivers promo code for March 11, 2026 is one of the most straightforward sports betting welcome offers in the country. Depending on your state, you can claim a Second Chance Bonus of up to $500 with no promo code required upon signup.
This first bet insurance structure is easy for new users to understand and use with a small minimum deposit of $10 required for 21+ first-time customers of the BetRivers sportsbook.
If you’re looking for an exciting game to bet on tonight, the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals might fit the bill. I personally like the Clemson moneyline vs. North Carolina at +100 odds.
What is the BetRivers Promo Code for March 12, 2026?
The BetRivers sportsbook welcome offer varies depending on the state you’re located in. Take a look at the table below to uncover the best signup bonus in your state.
|State
|Welcome Offer
|Max Value
|Claim Here
|Michigan
|Second Chance Bonus
|Up to $500
|Claim in Michigan
|Pennsylvania
|Second Chance Bonus
|Up to $500
|Claim in Pennsylvania
|New Jersey
|Second Chance Bonus
|Up to $250
|Claim in New Jersey
|West Virginia
|Second Chance Bonus
|Up to $100
|Claim in West Virginia
Using the corresponding state link to claim your welcome offer, you will be able to use the BetRivers sportsbook on both Apple (iOS) and Android devices.
The BetRivers sportsbook is currently available in 14 states: Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Our special BetRivers promo code links currently covers users in the sportsbook and casino states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and West Virginia.
Key Terms and Conditions (T&Cs) You Should Know
- Offer type: Second Chance Bonus (First Bet Insurance)
- Code required: No
- Minimum deposit: $10
- Max value: Up to $100-$500 depending on your state
- Qualifying bet window: Typically 7 days
- Bonus bet expiry: Typically 7 days
Since these welcome offers differ slightly depending on the state you’re in, it’s important that you carefully read over T&Cs for your region.
No matter which state you’re in, however, there are a couple of key terms that do not change regardless of where you’re located:
- Bonus Bets only apply to wagers with –200 or longer odds on them. The -200 or longer odds also apply to each individual leg of a parlay bet.
- You cannot use Bonus Bets on House Specials and they cannot be combined with any other BetRivers promotions.
- Bonus Bets can only be used in the BetRivers sportsbook.
How to Claim the BetRivers Bonus: Step-by-Step Guide
Claiming the applicable BetRivers signup bonus in your state is about as simple and straightforward as you can get. Allow me to walk you through the process:
- Use your state-specific link and complete the signup process with BetRivers. No promo code is needed to complete this process.
- Set up your new BetRivers account by inputting personal information such as your name, date of birth, address, and state.
- Verify your identity and new account.
- Make a first deposit of $10 or more.
- Place a first bet up to the amount of your state’s Second Chance Bonus. If your bet is graded a loss, you will receive your money back in Bonus Bets up to the threshold.
How to Withdraw Your Winnings
There are a number of ways you can withdraw your winnings from the BetRivers sportsbook, some of the most common methods are outlined below.
|Withdrawal Method
|Expected Withdrawal Time
|PayPal
|Same day to roughly 24 hours
|ACH / Bank Transfer
|1-3 business days
|Play+
|Often same day
|Check by Mail
|7-14 days
|Cash at Casino Cage
|Instant (only in eligible casino states)
One important thing to note with the BetRivers sportsbook signup bonuses is that, much like other major sportsbooks, you only keep your winnings and not any Bonus Bets themselves.
For example, if you place a $50 bet on the New York Knicks to beat the Indiana Pacers at +200 odds and you get $100 in profit on the bet, you don’t get your original $50 stake back.
Long story short: your winnings are the only thing that is withdrawable.
Is the BetRivers Signup Bonus Right For You?
With a lot of sportsbook welcome offers out there, determining whether the BetRivers signup bonus is right for you is a good question to ask. The bottom line for me is that it’s simple to understand and relatively low risk. Obviously the amount you’ll be covered for varies by state, but there’s a lot of value because you’re getting that first bet coverage regardless.
If you’re looking for something easy to sink your teeth into as someone who is newer to betting and want an alternative to the DraftKings promo code or the BetMGM bonus code, the BetRivers signup bonus is a nice promo that you won’t be disappointed with. The sportsbook has good ongoing bonuses and a really nice loyalty program in iRush Rewards that should keep you coming back for more.
Following a lengthy sports journalism career primarily covering MMA, hockey, and college sports for publications like theScore, The Province, The Hockey News, and VICE Sports, Patrick transitioned into the world of content marketing. His goal was to bridge the gap between great writing and SEO success, and he’s brought that same mindset to ESNY.