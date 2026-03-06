Kalshi Promo Code ELITE: Get $10 Bonus for Sports, Politics, Any Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Predict outcomes in sports, politics, culture, and more after using the Kalshi promo code ESNY. Sign up with this welcome offer and start making trades to redeem a bonus.

Make your first $10 in trades after applying the Kalshi promo code. This will release a $10 bonus, which you can use for buying contracts.

Prediction markets have been a hot topic over the last few months. Kalshi is one of the leaders in the industry, having 100s of markets for multiple categories. It’s no surprise that sports fans generate a large volume. Below, we explain how you can make trades on specific games and future results.

Register here to use the Kalshi promo code ELITE. Get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades.

Kalshi Promo Code ELITE for March 2026

Kalshi Promo Code ELITE New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Date Last Verified On March 6, 2026 Information Provided By ESNY

The Kalshi market for the NCAAM Tournament Champion is currently trending as March Madness is just around the corner. The Duke Blue Devils are the current favorites to win the men’s college basketball national championship, each with a 25% chance to the title, meaning you can buy (Yes) contracts for $0.25 cents each. If Duke wins the tournament, you’ll receive a $1 payout for each contract you own.

Keep in mind that you’ll be able to make trades during the season and the tournament. For example, let’s say the Blue Devils get off to a hot start in tournament play and dominate their first two bracket matchups. You can use this time to sell some of your contracts and secure a profit before the Sweet Sixteen tips off.

Grab $10 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code

Begin buying and selling contracts on this prediction market after taking these easy steps to create an account:

Follow the links on this page to apply the Kalshi promo code ELITE. Provide the basic account info to verify your identity, including the last four digits of your SSN. Use a debit card, PayPal, Google Pay, or another payment method to make a deposit. Make $10 in trades to release the $10 bonus.

Trending Markets on March 6th

Go through multiple categories on Kalshi. In addition to sports, it has politics, culture, economics, climate, mentions, companies, and crypto. These are some of the current trending topics:

Arnold Palmer Invitational Winner?

Who will leave the Trump administration in 2026?

Texas Republican Senate nominee?

When will Jayson Tatum play his first game of the 2025-26 season?

Ethereum price today at 5:00 pm EST?

Will Iran effectively close the Strait of Hormuz for 7+ days?

US-Iran nuclear deal?

If you don’t see what you’re looking for in the markets listed above, don’t worry, Kalshi may still have it. Try creating a search to find a certain topic. It even has a social page, so you can post your thoughts about predictions. And check the leaderboard to see which customers are doing the best each week.

Register here to use the Kalshi promo code ELITE. New customers who make $10 in trades will redeem a $10 bonus.