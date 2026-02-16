DraftKings Casino Promo Code For February: Up To $1,000 Back + 500 Spins

The latest welcome offer from DraftKings Casino provides a lot back to users.

Users get 500 free spins on a popular slot series along with your first 24 hours of net losses back in a casino bonus, up to $1,000.

This DraftKings bonus offer allows you to have a little strategy for how to best approach your first day of play on one of the top New Jersey online casinos.

No promo code is needed to get started, just use one of our available DraftKings Casino links to take advantage.

DraftKings Casino Bonus Offer for February 16, 2026

DraftKings: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). 21+. Physically present in MI/NJ/PA/WV only. Void in ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers only. Must opt-in to each offer. LOSSBACK: Min. net loss of $5 on eligible games to earn 100% of net losses back for 24 hours following opt-in. Max. $1,000 issued in Casino Credits for select games that expire in 7 days (168 hours). SPINS: Min. $5 in wagers req. Max. 500 Casino Spins for featured game. Spins issued as 50 Spins/day upon login for 10 days. Spins expire 24 hours after issuance. $0.20 per Spin. Game availability may vary. Rewards are non-withdrawable. Terms: casino.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 3/15/26 at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings Casino NJ offer is available one time to new users 21 and up.

Just spend at least $5 on real money casino games at DraftKings Casino to get your first set of 50 bonus spins to be used on games in the Cash Eruption series. Log-in each day for the next nine days to receive the remaining sets of 50 spins, for a total of 500. Each spin holds a $0.20 value and expires 24 hours after being issued.

The other bonus that is included in this offer is receiving your first 24 hours of net losses back in casino credits, up to $1,000. The 24-hour window begins once you opt-in to the offer. Your net losses during that time will be tallied on any DraftKings Casino games excluding craps, live dealer, and DK digits games.

Once your 24 hours is up, your losses will be refunded in casino credits. Should you end up having net winnings after the 24 hours, you will not receive a bonus.

Adding to the benefit of this DraftKings Casino offer is that the refund credits have just a 1x wagering requirement. That means any winnings that come from using the credits will be unlocked to your account and available for withdrawal right away. The casino refund credits expire seven days after being issued.

How to Use Your DraftKings Casino Bonus Window

This DraftKings Casino bonus offer allows new users to strategize a little bit about how to approach using the online platform.

DraftKings has a very vast library of games, so it’s wise to get a real feel for all it has to offer.

Just remember, any games outside of craps, live dealer, and DK digits apply to your net losses.

Also consider that the 500 bonus spins apply to the following games:

Cash Eruption

Cash Eruption Coins & Clovers

Cash Eruption Power Surge

Cash Eruption Vegas

Cash Eruption Fai Cai Shu

Cash Eruption Hoggin Cash

Cash Eruption Red Hot Joker

Cash Eruption Hephaestus

Cash Eruption Rey Picante Del Pollo

Cash Eruption Big Bank Breakout

Knowing that, use your first 24 hours to try out other games on the platform. Get a feel for some games you maybe wouldn’t normally consider and see if it peaks your interest.

Take on some of the non-live dealer table games outside of craps and really see all that DraftKings has to offer.

You know you will get casino credits back on any losses, so you can then take those credits and focus in on the games you have enjoyed most.

There’s definitely something for everyone at DraftKings Casino. So, try out different games and maybe vary up some wager settings to see where your sweet spot is knowing you have the luxury of receiving your losses back.

Signing Up for the DraftKings Casino NJ Promo Code

If this DraftKings Casino welcome offer sounds like something you want to jump on, there’s just a few steps to take to lock it in.

Click here or on one of the available links to be taken to DraftKings Casino NJ.

Register for an account by providing your personal information like name, address, email address, date of birth, and last four digits of your social security number. This gives DraftKings the ability to securely confirm your location and identity.

Set up your financial information using one of the secured banking methods at DraftKings Casino. It should be noted that DraftKings has recently stopped accepting credit cards as a payment method.

Make a first-time, minimum deposit and then play at least $5 in real money games at DraftKings Casino to activate your bonus spins. Opt-in to your 24-hour window to determine your net losses refund as well.

After the 24-hour period, DraftKings will give you your net losses back in casino credits, up to $1,000. You have seven days to use the credits.

Log-in over the next nine days to get the remainder of your 50-increment bonus spins. Each set of spins will expire 24 hours after being issued.

That’s all you need to do to get started with DraftKings NJ and take advantage of their latest bonus code offer.