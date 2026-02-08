BetMGM Casino NFL Live Dealer Blackjack Just in Time For Super Bowl 60

BETMGM CASINO Offer T&Cs Get a Deposit Match Up to $1,000 & $25 On The House! Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, MS, NY, NV, ON, or PR. SIGN UP NEW PLAYER OFFER! $1,000 MATCH + $25 ON THE HOUSE! PLAY NOW

Live Dealer NFL Blackjack at BetMGM For Super Bowl 60

One of the coolest parts of BetMGM’s online casino right now is Live dealer NFL blackjack. This isn’t like the normal digital blackjack where the computer deals and the cards are just numbers on a screen.

With live dealer games you join a real table, and an actual dealer is on camera dealing cards in real time. You make your choices from your phone or computer, and the whole thing feels a lot more like being at a casino.

If you like both football and blackjack, it adds a little something extra while you play… especially with the Super Bowl right around the corner. This setup gives you the social feel of a live game, with the convenience of online play. If you have never tried live dealer games before, Live dealer NFL blackjack at BetMGM is a solid starting point because it mixes the fast pace of blackjack with a football theme that feels right for this time of year.

BetMGM Super Bowl Casino Welcome Bonus

BETMGM CASINO Offer T&Cs Get a Deposit Match Up to $1,000 & $25 On The House! Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, MS, NY, NV, ON, or PR. SIGN UP NEW PLAYER OFFER! $1,000 MATCH + $25 ON THE HOUSE! PLAY NOW

To get you started, BetMGM Casino has a welcome bonus for new players. When you sign up and make your first deposit, BetMGM will match your deposit up to $1,000, and they will also give you $25 on the house just for joining. That means you have more money to play games like live dealer blackjack, slots, and other casino games.

This type of bonus helps stretch your first deposit so you can play longer and try more games without using all your own cash right away.

BetMGM Super Bowl Sportsbook Bonus

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Offer T&Cs Get Up To $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets!



Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, MS, NY, NV, ON, or PR. SIGN UP CODE: ESNY1500 CODE: ESNY1500 SIGNUP PROMO

BET OFFER $1,500 FIRSTBET OFFER BET NOW

And if you want to bet on the big game… the BetMGM sportsbook has a big offer as well. New sportsbook users can get a deposit match bonus worth up to $1,500. That means whatever you first deposit to bet on games, BetMGM can match it with bonus bets, up to that amount. Make sure you use the BetMGM bonus code ESNY1500.

It’s a solid deal if you plan to bet on the Super Bowl or any other NFL games this season. You get more betting power right from the start.