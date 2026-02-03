DraftKings Casino Promo Code For February: Up To $1,000 Back + 500 Spins
The latest welcome offer from DraftKings Casino provides a lot back to users.
Users get 500 free spins on a popular slot series along with your first 24 hours of net losses back in a casino bonus, up to $1,000.
This DraftKings bonus offer allows you to have a little strategy for how to best approach your first day of play on one of the top New Jersey online casinos.
UP TO $1,000PLAY NOW
No promo code is needed to get started, just use one of our available DraftKings Casino links to take advantage.
DraftKings Casino Bonus Offer for February 2026
|Promo Code Offer for DraftKings Casino NJ
|Available to New Customers
|Bonus Offer
|500 Bonus Spins on Cash Eruption Games + 24-Hour Losses Back, up to $1,000, in Casino Credits
|Promo Code
|No Code Required – Click to Claim
|Terms & Conditions
|Available to New Users 21 and Older. Net Losses Come from Eligible Games. Bonus Spins Come in 10, 50-Spin Increments Each Day You Log-in Over 10 Days
|Information Confirmed By
|Pete Amato
This DraftKings Casino NJ offer is available one time to new users 21 and up.
Just spend at least $5 on real money casino games at DraftKings Casino to get your first set of 50 bonus spins to be used on games in the Cash Eruption series. Log-in each day for the next nine days to receive the remaining sets of 50 spins, for a total of 500. Each spin holds a $0.20 value and expires 24 hours after being issued.
The other bonus that is included in this offer is receiving your first 24 hours of net losses back in casino credits, up to $1,000. The 24-hour window begins once you opt-in to the offer. Your net losses during that time will be tallied on any DraftKings Casino games excluding craps, live dealer, and DK digits games.
Once your 24 hours is up, your losses will be refunded in casino credits. Should you end up having net winnings after the 24 hours, you will not receive a bonus.
Adding to the benefit of this DraftKings Casino offer is that the refund credits have just a 1x wagering requirement. That means any winnings that come from using the credits will be unlocked to your account and available for withdrawal right away. The casino refund credits expire seven days after being issued.
How to Use Your DraftKings Casino Bonus Window
This DraftKings Casino bonus offer allows new users to strategize a little bit about how to approach using the online platform.
DraftKings has a very vast library of games, so it’s wise to get a real feel for all it has to offer.
Just remember, any games outside of craps, live dealer, and DK digits apply to your net losses.
Also consider that the 500 bonus spins apply to the following games:
- Cash Eruption
- Cash Eruption Coins & Clovers
- Cash Eruption Power Surge
- Cash Eruption Vegas
- Cash Eruption Fai Cai Shu
- Cash Eruption Hoggin Cash
- Cash Eruption Red Hot Joker
- Cash Eruption Hephaestus
- Cash Eruption Rey Picante Del Pollo
- Cash Eruption Big Bank Breakout
Knowing that, use your first 24 hours to try out other games on the platform. Get a feel for some games you maybe wouldn’t normally consider and see if it peaks your interest.
Take on some of the non-live dealer table games outside of craps and really see all that DraftKings has to offer.
You know you will get casino credits back on any losses, so you can then take those credits and focus in on the games you have enjoyed most.
There’s definitely something for everyone at DraftKings Casino. So, try out different games and maybe vary up some wager settings to see where your sweet spot is knowing you have the luxury of receiving your losses back.
Signing Up for the DraftKings Casino NJ Promo Code
If this DraftKings Casino welcome offer sounds like something you want to jump on, there’s just a few steps to take to lock it in.
- Click here or on one of the available links to be taken to DraftKings Casino NJ.
- Register for an account by providing your personal information like name, address, email address, date of birth, and last four digits of your social security number. This gives DraftKings the ability to securely confirm your location and identity.
- Set up your financial information using one of the secured banking methods at DraftKings Casino. It should be noted that DraftKings has recently stopped accepting credit cards as a payment method.
- Make a first-time, minimum deposit and then play at least $5 in real money games at DraftKings Casino to activate your bonus spins. Opt-in to your 24-hour window to determine your net losses refund as well.
- After the 24-hour period, DraftKings will give you your net losses back in casino credits, up to $1,000. You have seven days to use the credits.
- Log-in over the next nine days to get the remainder of your 50-increment bonus spins. Each set of spins will expire 24 hours after being issued.
That’s all you need to do to get started with DraftKings NJ and take advantage of their latest bonus code offer.
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.