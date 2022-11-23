Maryland sports betting is now officially live after more than two years of planning.
It’s been a long and winding road for the legalization and full launch of Maryland online sports betting, but as of Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, sports gamblers located within the Old Line State can place legal online wagers from the comfort and ease of their mobile devices.
Before we dig into the latest Maryland sports betting live launch updates, timeline and promos
Maryland sports betting live updates
According to Caesars Sports per XL Media’s Robert Linnehan, the first Maryland online sports bet on launch day featured a $5 wager on Germany’s moneyline in the FIFA World Cup.
According to @CaesarsSports, the first Maryland online sports bet taken by the app was $5 on Germany's moneyline (-800) in the World Cup.
If it wins it will yield a monstrous $.63.
— RLinnehanXL (@RLinnehanXl) November 23, 2022
Of course, Germany fell in its match to Japan, but we here at ESNY will never allow one loss to get in the way of such a fruitful day.
Germany lost to Japan 1-2 https://t.co/hK1sz1cyGM
— RLinnehanXL (@RLinnehanXl) November 23, 2022
Maryland sports betting launch timeline
Nov. 23, 2022: Maryland fully launches online sports betting
Maryland sports betting has been technically legal and in place since May 2021. Due to delays in licensing and bureaucratic pitfalls, according to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), retail sports betting did not launch until December 2021 and online sports betting until Nov. 23, 2022.
Originally, legislators and market experts believed Maryland online sports gambling would launch wholly in Fall 2021, but it was not to be. It then failed to launch the following winter, spring and summer.
However, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, Maryland online sports betting finally launched in its full legal and fully operational glory.
Maryland sports betting promos
DraftKings Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM Sportsbook and PointsBet Sportsbook are offering sign-up bonuses in the state where Maryland online sports bettors have been itching to get the party started for a couple of years running.
Now, that wait is finally over, and each of these sports betting app promotions can be utilized:
DraftKings Sportsbook Maryland
MARYLANDGET THE APP
MARYLAND BONUS!BET NOW
DraftKings Maryland Sportsbook is actively offering a pre-launch bonus for Old Line State online sports gamblers in which up to $200 in free bets can be jumped on.
Plus, these preregistrations will also provide entry into the highly anticipated DK $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes that everybody is talking about.
Caesars Sportsbook Maryland
REGISTER NOWGET THE APP
BET INSURANCE!BET NOW
Interested Maryland bettors at Caesars Sportsbook can snag $100 in free bets when pouncing all over the reputable sportsbook’s pre-launch bonus.
The sign-up bonus will be applied to the users’ account in the form of Caesars Sportsbook site credit as soon as the $20 minimum is deposited. Moreover, similar to each of these offers, preregistration does not harm future opportunities per new-user promotions.
FanDuel Sportsbook Maryland
States: MarylandGET THE APP
GUARANTEED!BET NOW
FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook is set to go live in the state once Maryland finally and officially launches.
Although FanDuel will have a big-time new-user promotion ready at launch, the company is currently offering up a $100 pre-launch bonus for preregistration, to go along with three free months of the popular NBA League Pass in several states (where available).
BetMGM Sportsbook Maryland
PRE-REGISTER NOW!GET THE APP
MARYLAND BONUS!BET NOW
One of the most popular selections among major U.S. sportsbooks, including right here in New York, BetMGM Maryland Sportsbook will naturally be an option a little further south once Maryland online sports betting officially turns on the lights.
BetMGM Maryland represents yet another sportsbook online sports bettors can scoop up a lucrative pre-launch bonus. Unlock a free $200 in sportsbook bets when signing up early (today, right now, before it’s too late).
PointsBet Sportsbook Maryland
States: MARYLAND REGISTRATIONGET THE APP
MARYLAND REGISTRATION!BET NOW
PointsBet Maryland Sportsbook will, of course, be available once the state officially launches full-scope legal online sports betting—as it's the online sports betting app used in Maryland's retail location where online sports gambling is already available.

Users can fetch $200 right now through a pre-launch bonus that'll separate them far from the rest of the crowd.
Users can fetch $200 right now through a pre-launch bonus that’ll separate them far from the rest of the crowd.