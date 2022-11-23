Maryland sports betting is now officially live after more than two years of planning.

It’s been a long and winding road for the legalization and full launch of Maryland online sports betting, but as of Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, sports gamblers located within the Old Line State can place legal online wagers from the comfort and ease of their mobile devices.

Maryland sports betting live updates

According to Caesars Sports per XL Media’s Robert Linnehan, the first Maryland online sports bet on launch day featured a $5 wager on Germany’s moneyline in the FIFA World Cup.

According to @CaesarsSports, the first Maryland online sports bet taken by the app was $5 on Germany's moneyline (-800) in the World Cup. If it wins it will yield a monstrous $.63. — RLinnehanXL (@RLinnehanXl) November 23, 2022

Of course, Germany fell in its match to Japan, but we here at ESNY will never allow one loss to get in the way of such a fruitful day.

Germany lost to Japan 1-2 https://t.co/hK1sz1cyGM — RLinnehanXL (@RLinnehanXl) November 23, 2022

Maryland sports betting launch timeline

Nov. 23, 2022: Maryland fully launches online sports betting

Maryland sports betting has been technically legal and in place since May 2021. Due to delays in licensing and bureaucratic pitfalls, according to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), retail sports betting did not launch until December 2021 and online sports betting until Nov. 23, 2022.

Originally, legislators and market experts believed Maryland online sports gambling would launch wholly in Fall 2021, but it was not to be. It then failed to launch the following winter, spring and summer.

However, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, Maryland online sports betting finally launched in its full legal and fully operational glory.

DraftKings Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM Sportsbook and PointsBet Sportsbook are offering sign-up bonuses in the state where Maryland online sports bettors have been itching to get the party started for a couple of years running.

Now, that wait is finally over, and each of these sports betting app promotions can be utilized:

