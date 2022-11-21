When talking about the big boys of New York sports, the names are recognizable: Derek Jeter, Mark Messier, Patrick Ewing, Joe Namath, Lawrence Taylor, Tom Seaver and Babe Ruth, among others. When talking about the monsters of the online sports industry, one name stands above the rest: DraftKings Sportsbook, and it’s ESNY’s choice as the best Maryland online sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook is launching in Maryland on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, the day prior to Thanksgiving.

Maryland online sports bettors can get the legal party started with a $200 launch bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook right now:

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook gives the legal Maryland sports gambler to edge the competition with $200 in free bets. It simultaneously does not prevent Maryland online sports bettors from taking advantage of the more lucrative (and standard) sign-up bonus that’s expected to drop on Nov. 23, 2022, once the state officially goes live with its fully-operational online sports betting platform.

Now that we’re caught up on what legal online gamblers can take advantage of at this very moment, let’s get into when Maryland online sports bettors can expect DraftKings Sportsbook—ESNY’s choice as the best online sports betting app in the state—to be fully available in Maryland.

Excitingly, DraftKings Maryland Sportsbook will launch when the state goes live with legal online sports betting on Nov. 23, 2022, a day prior to Thanksgiving.

After such a painful wait, Maryland online sports bettors are finally near the finish line.

Originally expecting the state to launch fully-operational online sports gambling in Fall 2021, each month that passed brought new information on why the wait would have to continue. Interestingly, online sports betting is technically legal in the state, but it can only be performed at select brick-and-mortar retail locations.

That sidebar ends on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, when Maryland online sports wagerers no longer need to get in their car and drive to a physical address to place a legal bet. From Wednesday forward, Maryland sports bets can legally be placed from the ease of your smartphone or desktop computer.

DraftKings Maryland Sportsbook mobile app review

Off the bat, DraftKings Sportsbook is ESNY’s preferred online sports betting app, particularly as it relates to New York online sports betting. The mobile app’s tech is apparent and the features are excellent.

DraftKings Sportsbook is consistently rated with high marks on both the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android), which allows both novice and diehard online sports gamblers to enjoy the experience.

Furthermore, DraftKings Sportsbook’s odds, available sports categories and bet types rank up there with the best in the industry.

Last but certainly not least, DraftKings Sportsbook’s ease of use in the mobile cashier department is smooth sailing. Accepting numerous forms of withdrawal options and offering a multitude of withdrawal options make this sportsbook top rate.

DraftKings Maryland Sportsbook retail partner

DraftKings Sportsbook is currently partnered with Crown Maryland Gaming.

In the Summer of 2022, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission awarded a license (unanimous 6-0 vote) to Crown Maryland Gaming. Due to that partnership, the state fairgrounds is where DraftKings Sportsbook will physically be located in the state of Maryland.

Maryland State Fairgrounds

DraftKings Maryland Sportsbook competition

DraftKings Sportsbook belongs in the top tier of mobile sports betting app categories. Although some believe the operator exists in a category of its own—at the very top—DraftKings Maryland Sportsbook will have fierce competition on its hands.

Most of the following names are recognizable, and each will undoubtedly be available in Maryland once the state officially launches online sports betting: