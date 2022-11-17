Excited, ready to roll or downright ancy? Yeah, we hear you. If you’re an online sports bettor located in Maryland, you’re bursting at the seams at this point. Fret not, however, and snag $200 in free bets by simply preregistering with DraftKings Maryland prior to the go-live date:

Moreover, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM Sportsbook and PointsBet Sportsbook are also offering preregistration bonuses in the state where Maryland online sports bettors have been itching to get the party started for a couple of years running.

Fortunately, this wait is almost over, as the Old Line State is expected to launch legal online sports betting—in totality—on Nov. 23, 2022, a day prior to Thanksgiving. The reason “totality” is essential in this word-led equation is due to the complications Maryland has experienced in recent memory.

Technically speaking, online sports betting is already legal in Maryland. Frustratingly, however, it’s currently only available in a retail setting, as the full fruitfulness of legalized sports betting has yet to be experienced in the state.

Despite rumors that Maryland would officially launch legal online sports betting in Fall of 2021, it never happened. Chugging through the Spring and Summer of 2022 simply brought more frustration.

Now, it appears as though Maryland sports gamblers feel as though they’re taking the form of Usain Bolt with the finish line in sight—no matter the level of that pesky other-shoe-dropping vibe that’s beyond understandable.

When it’s all said and done, Maryland bettors are expected to have an incredible number of online sportsbooks to choose from once the go-live date hits. Even better, there are five sportsbooks Maryland online sports wagerers can sign up with now en route to fetching amazing pre-launch bonuses.

Enough of the banter and on with the big show: The following is a list of the five Maryland sportsbooks you can register with right now:

Online Sportsbooks Coming To Maryland

Fortunately, there are five sportsbooks that Maryland online sports bettors can register with right now—prior to the official go-live date that’s soon to come.

More fortunately, these five mobile sports betting apps contain most of the big names in the industry. Signing up with any of these Maryland sportsbooks will fetch the new user some free bets via a preregistration bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook Maryland

DraftKings Maryland Sportsbook is actively offering a pre-launch bonus for Old Line State online sports gamblers in which up to $200 in free bets can be jumped on.

Plus, these preregistrations will also provide entry into the highly anticipated DK $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes that everybody is talking about.

Caesars Sportsbook Maryland

Interested Maryland bettors at Caesars Sportsbook can snag $100 in free bets when pouncing all over the reputable sportsbook’s pre-launch bonus.

The sign-up bonus will be applied to the users’ account in the form of Caesars Sportsbook site credit as soon as the $20 minimum is deposited. Moreover, similar to each of these offers, preregistration does not harm future opportunities per new-user promotions.

FanDuel Sportsbook Maryland

FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook is set to go live in the state once Maryland finally and officially launches.

Although FanDuel will have a big-time new-user promotion ready at launch, the company is currently offering up a $100 pre-launch bonus for preregistration, to go along with three free months of the popular NBA League Pass in several states (where available).

BetMGM Sportsbook Maryland

One of the most popular selections among major U.S. sportsbooks, including right here in New York, BetMGM Maryland Sportsbook will naturally be an option a little further south once Maryland online sports betting officially turns on the lights.

BetMGM Maryland represents yet another sportsbook online sports bettors can scoop up a lucrative pre-launch bonus. Unlock a free $200 in sportsbook bets when signing up early (today, right now, before it’s too late).

PointsBet Sportsbook Maryland

PointsBet Maryland Sportsbook will, of course, be available once the state officially launches full-scope legal online sports betting—as it’s the online sports betting app used in Maryland’s retail location where online sports gambling is already available.

Users can fetch $200 right now through a pre-launch bonus that’ll separate them far from the rest of the crowd.

Maryland Sports Betting Launch Details

It oftentimes gets tricky when discussing the current status of legal online sports betting in certain states. Sometimes, states officially legalize online sports betting while the capabilities for online sports gamblers are not yet available.

Maryland is one of those states in which things have been extraordinarily foggy.

Maryland has long legalized sports betting, with retail sportsbook locations accepting initial bets back in December 2021. However, the eagerness that has been waiting for the full scope of legal online sports betting—without having to be physically placed in a brick-and-mortar location—has been rebuffed time and again.

Fast-forward to November 2022, and that aforementioned Usain Bolt feeling is kicking in.

Taking advantage of any of the five preregistration offers on this page will not harm the Maryland online sports bettor in any way. In other words, no future promotional opportunities will be lost.

This truly is a win-win-win for Maryland online sports bettors, the sportsbooks, and the state itself.