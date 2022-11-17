The latest BetMGM Maryland promo is giving sports fans the chance to get a head start in the Old Line State. However, with Maryland expected to launch sports betting sometime next week, this new offer is only available for a limited time.

Players who sign up with this BetMGM Maryland promo will automatically earn $200 in free bets. Simply pre-register and lock in this bonus cash to use on any available market, including the NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL, World Cup, UFC, and more.

Maryland is choosing to launch sports betting at one of the busiest times of the year. Local fans will be watching as the Ravens make a push to win the AFC North. Sooner rather than later, fans will be able to bet on Baltimore.

Signing up early with BetMGM Maryland is the perfect way to start off with an extra boost. This pre-registration offer will provide new bettors with house money to play with on launch day.

BetMGM Maryland Promo: $200 Early Sign-Up Bonus

Signing up early is the only hurdle new players have to jump through to secure this $200 bonus. Pre-registering requires new users to provide some basic identifying information to create an account. This includes name, date of birth, and email address, among other things.

It’s important to stress the timing aspect of this pre-registration offer, though. We don’t have an exact date on when Maryland is going to launch sports betting, but it is expected to happen sometime in the next week. As a result, time is running out on this bonus.

Once you sign up, all that’s left to do is wait for the green light from Maryland. Once sports betting is live, download the BetMGM Sportsbook app and put these free bets to use.

How to Enable This BetMGM Maryland Promo

Enabling this BetMGM Maryland promo can be done from any of the links on this page. There is no need for a promo code or bonus code to trigger this offer. Follow the detailed outline below to sign up now:

Click this link to automatically redirect to a BetMGM Maryland pre-registration landing page.

Fill out the required fields with basic information to create a secure account.

After signing up, receive $200 in bonus cash on launch day.

Betting on the NFL

There are going to be tons of options for bettors on BetMGM Sportsbook in Maryland, but we expect to see a ton of interest in the Ravens and NFL at large. The NFL is king when it comes to sports betting. There are tons of different ways to use this bonus cash.

Players can get on the standard game lines like the spread, total points, and moneyline. Additionally, there are tons of player props for every NFL game. Combining player props, spreads, and other markets to create one game parlays is always popular with football bettors. Maryland NFL fans can bet on the games in a variety of ways.

