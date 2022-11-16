The latest PointsBet Maryland promo code offer is unleashing a huge pre-launch bonus in the Old Line State. Anyone who signs up before Maryland officially launches sports betting will automatically qualify for this bonus. From there, all you have to do is wait for the green light.

PointsBet Maryland promo code ESNYXLMD is the key to acquiring this $200 pre-launch bonus. New users who pre-register now will snag this bonus in addition to another bonus on launch day.

Maryland sports betting is almost here and the timing couldn’t be better. The Ravens are in the hunt for a playoff spot as they hold a slim lead in the AFC North. Meanwhile, the NBA, NHL, college football, and college basketball are in full swing. Not to mention, the World Cup starts soon as well.

In other words, sports fans will have plenty of options on PointsBet Maryland coming up. With an official launch expected in the coming weeks, time is running out on this pre-registration bonus.

PointsBet Maryland Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus

This PointsBet Maryland promo delivers a straightforward $200 bonus. Maryland is closing in on an official launch date, but there is still time to take advantage of this pre-launch offer. Simply sign up early and reap the rewards of this bonus.

It’s important to highlight the fact that this bonus will not stop new players from claiming another promo on launch day. Bettors can double up on promos with this opportunity.

Think of this pre-registration bonus as a way to test drive PointsBet Maryland. There are no strings attached when it comes to these free bets. Players can use these on the NFL, NBA, college football, and anything else listed.

Signing Up With This PointsBet Maryland Promo Code

It won’t take long to pre-register with PointsBet Maryland. After that, all that’s left to do is wait for sports betting to get the official go-ahead. Follow these simple steps to sign up and claim this offer:

Provide basic identifying information to create an official account.

Earn $200 in bonus cash that will be available as soon as sports betting is live in Maryland.

Sports Betting is Coming Soon

Again, we don’t have an official date for Maryland’s upcoming launch, but we know that it’s getting close. Usually, it’s a sign that we are close when sportsbooks start accepting pre-registrations. When sports betting finally gets the green light, bettors will have a ton of options.

PointsBet Sportsbook is one of the most unique sportsbooks in the country. They have creative features like “Name a Bet” where bettors can create their own special props. Additionally, they have a PointsBetting feature that offers players the chance to multiply their winnings. They are raising the bar for bettors by going above and beyond the typical ways of betting.

