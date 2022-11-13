With the latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code offer, new players can jump into the action ahead of and throughout NFL Week 10 action with an awesome bonus. While players in active markets can go at any game with a $1,000 risk-free bet, showdowns like Packers-Cowboys, Broncos-Titans, Chargers-49ers, and Vikings-Bills figure to draw big-time interest.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 will bring all new users the ability to bet $1,000 risk-free on any NFL Sunday game.

Currently, the app is live in 13 different states, many of which will see their local market teams in action today. For instance, Kansas players will be amped up to back the Chiefs while those in Colorado can back the Broncos against the Titans. Of course, those in Tennessee can roll with the favorite if they so choose.

Click here to get up to $1,000 risk-free for NFL Sunday Week 10 games with Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000.

How to Get the Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

If you’re here, then chances are you’re looking to tackle the NFL Week 10 board with this huge first bet insurance. So, let’s waste no more time and get right to the how-to portion of things.

First, click here . This will drive players to a registration window. Be sure to supply the required information. Also be sure to use code ELITE1000 in order to receive the insurance credit.

. This will drive players to a registration window. Be sure to supply the required information. Also be sure to use code ELITE1000 in order to receive the insurance credit. Make a first deposit of at least $10. This will allow bettors to back any game on the board. Those who wish to take on multiple games will want to make a larger deposit, but it won’t be necessary.

Of course, those who want to max-out this special will want to deposit more. Bets may range between $10 and $1,000.

Where to Get the Offer

This offer is available in any of the following 13 states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Kansas, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan.

Players in these states will be able to enjoy daily odds boosts across multiple sports and take advantage of daily recurring player specials that help maximize the profits on potential wins and take the hurt out of potential losses.

A Busy NFL Week 10 Is Ahead

Josh Allen will go for the Bills against the Vikings in what looks like the early game of the week. That said, plenty of other intriguing matchups line the board. The Bears and Lions look to put up big points, while the Packers will look to revive a season that is quickly slipping away when they host the Cowboys in the late afternoon.

The day closes out when the 49ers and Chargers, a pair of talented teams, looking to finally get things rolling ahead of a potential playoff push.

Click here to get up to $1,000 risk-free for NFL Sunday Week 10 games with Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000.