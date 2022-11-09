Legal online sports betting is coming to the Old Line State, and the PointsBet Maryland promo code offer gets players off to a good start with a $200 opening bonus.

Use PointsBet Maryland promo code ESNYXLMD to lock in the $200 pre-registration bonus. You will be able to use this wagering credit to make real money bets after the sports betting rollout.

Maryland sports betting apps are expected to go live shortly after Thanksgiving. The timing is right, because December 1 is a Thursday. The first day of NFL Week 13 will be played that evening, and it should be a good one. New England has been surging behind their defense, and they will host the Buffalo Bills. That Sunday, the Ravens will play the Denver Broncos in Baltimore. Meanwhile, there will be college and NBA basketball games and NHL wagering opportunities.

PointsBet Maryland Promo Code Offer Overview

First, this is a very strong pre-registration offer that provides a significant payout. Secondly, all you have to do is register your account in advance to receive the bonus. On launch day, you will be able to use the funds to place wagers. When you win one of the free bets, you will be paid in cash as usual when the game is in the books.

This promotion is ideal under the circumstances. Players will be new to the online sports betting experience. It is a little disconcerting to enter uncharted waters when there is money involved. With this offer, you can make your first bets on the house. This will give you a chance to become familiar with the experience.

Since this is a pre-registration offer rather than a full-fledged welcome bonus, it will be discontinued soon. At that time, there will be a standard welcome offer for new users that make a deposit. When you grab the bonus that is available today, you will still be able to take advantage of the upcoming opportunity.

Activate the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code

In order to get the pre-registration bonus, you will need to do the following:

Then, provide your name, date of birth, email address, and other essential information to set up your account in advance. When the data has been entered and accepted, you will be pre-registered, and your bonus will be on the way.

PointsBetting Option

There is a feature that sets this sportsbook apart from the others. You can make the ordinary standard bets on one part of their platform. In addition, there is a proprietary PointsBetting option. To sum it up succinctly, your profit or loss is based on your margin of victory or defeat. This is an interesting option if you have a very strong opinion about a particular bet.

