With college football, NHL, and college basketball action on the schedule, now is a good time to activate the latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code offer. It will deliver a $1,000 risk-free first bet on any sporting event.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

To take advantage of this opportunity, click on any of the links on this page and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000. Going forward, your initial wager will be fully insured up to $1,000.

The Tuesday night MAC college football games are back. In prime time on ESPN, Toledo will host Ball State tonight, and Miami (OH) will take on the Ohio Bobcats in Oxford. There are 10 college basketball games on the schedule, and there is a solid NHL slate. Under this promotion, you can bet on any game, and the wager will be risk-free.

Click here and enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 to get your $1,000 insured bet.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code Offer Overview

Most importantly, this offer is reserved for first-time users only. Secondly, as we touched upon, you can make the bet on any sporting event. In addition, all pre-live bet types are included under the promotion’s terms. Regarding the increment, players can make a four-figure wager with no immediate worries, and that is a good opportunity. At the same time, any lower wager will be risk-free as well.

The objective is to win your bet, collect the cash winnings, and decide what to do next. You can withdraw the money or use it on other wagers. Some players will do a little bit of both depending on the extent of the win. In the event of a loss, you are still standing, because you get a refund in bonus betting credit. The bets can be placed on any sport, and you can enter any market.

Activate the Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up with Barstool Sportsbook is easy. Follow these steps to register today:

First, click this link or any of the other links on this page. As a result, you will arrive on the promotion landing page.

or any of the other links on this page. As a result, you will arrive on the promotion landing page. Then, provide your name, date of birth, email address, and other basic info to set up your account. At the end of the process, your location is verified to satisfy gaming regulators.

Thirdly, if you do not already have it, get out your phone and download the mobile app. If you got the app in the past without signing up, make sure you enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000.

After that, use a debit or credit card, PayPal, or another approved method to fund your account.

Lastly, place a bet up to $1,000, and you will get a betting credit refund if you lose.

Ongoing Benefits and Rewards

After you grab this bonus, you will become eligible for the standard player promotions. Promos roll out on a continual basis, and they give players an edge in one way or another. For instance, there can be merchandise giveaways, parlay insurance offers, boosted payouts, and the other one-off promos. Plus, there is the mychoice loyalty program that gives players something back for betting with Barstool.

Click this link and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free bet.