Ahead of a loaded sports weekend, you can make a bet on the NBA, NFL, or MLB postseason with our Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000. Customers can make a big first bet with this insurance offer.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Register with Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 to get a risk-free bet up to $1,000. If you lose your first wager on any game this weekend, the sportsbook will issue a bonus refund.

On Friday, there are several key NBA games and the MLB postseason continues with Game 3 of the NLCS. There is also a great bonus offer on Barstool for betting on UFC 280.

Sign up here and use ELITE1000 as the Barstool Sportsbook promo code. Your first bet will be insured up to $1,000.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code for a Packed Weekend

Friday night will feature several NBA matchups, such as the Celtics vs. Heat and Nuggets vs. Warriors. The Phillies and Padres will be playing Game 3 of the NLCS. The series is tied 1-1. It will be Joe Musgrove vs. Ranger Suarez for Game 3. The Padres are slight favorites on Barstool Sportsbook.

College football fans have another big day on Saturday with many crucial games. No. 14 Syracuse will go up against No. 5 Clemson in a an ACC matchup. No. 6 Alabama will try to bounce back against No. 24 Mississippi State. UFC 280 will be in Abu Dhabi, so the main card begins at 2 pm ET.

Week 7 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday and Monday. Dak Prescott is back for the Cowboys, and they will face the Lions. On Sunday night, it will be the Steelers vs. Dolphins. Barstool has live betting markets for every NFL game. You will also find game and player props. All of your bets will go toward earning points for myrewards.

Steps to Use the Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

Any new customer can use our promo code to sign up for Barstool Sportsbook. Follow our guide to claim the risk-free bet.

Click here to register with ELITE1000 as the Barstool Sportsbook promo code. Download the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android. Make a deposit with an accepted banking method. Fund your account with at least the amount you want to bet for your first wager. Place a bet up to $1,000.

A winning bet will result in cash, and you’ll be off to a great start. But if you lose, Barstool will refund your account with bonus money for another chance.

Barstool Bonus for UFC 280

Barstool has an excellent bonus offer for betting on UFC 280. The main event is between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Bettors can secure a bonus regardless of the outcome of their bet. Here are the tiers of the bonus.

Bet $25-$49.99 in cash wagers, get $5 in sportsbook bonus cash.

Bet $50-$99.99 in cash wagers, get $15 in sportsbook bonus cash.

Bet $100+ in cash wagers, get $30 in sportsbook bonus cash.

It doesn’t matter if your bets win or lose. These wagers can be on any fight on the UFC 280 card.

Click here to sign up with promo code ELITE1000. The Barstool Sportsbook promo code will give you a risk-free bet up to $1,000.